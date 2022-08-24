Read full article on original website
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming... West central Crook County in northeastern Wyoming... * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 541 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm...
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Teton County in north central Montana... * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 622 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Choteau,. moving east...
Weekend Weather Conditions
Saturday you can anticipate afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the main threats being lightning, and gusty winds. Localized heavy rainfall and small hail will also be possible. Sunday, best chance for lingering showers will be northeastern Montana as the eastern two thirds of the state look at breezy to gusty winds. Temperatures will be the hottest Saturday, with cooler temperatures expected Sunday and Monday.
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken...
