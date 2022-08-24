ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nadler defeats Maloney in final incumbent-vs.-incumbent primary

By Janie Valentine
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSQJv_0hU7rQZR00

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Suraj Patel, and Ashmi Sheth in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District on Aug. 23, 2022. Nadler received 55% of the vote to Maloney’s 24%, followed by Patel with 19%.

This race was the last of six primaries featuring two U.S. House incumbents due to congressional redistricting. Maloney currently represents the old 12th District, and Nadler represents the old 10th District. According to data from Daily Kos, Maloney represents 61% of the redrawn 12th District’s population, and Nadler represents 39%.

Both Nadler and Maloney were first elected in 1992. Nadler chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Maloney chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee. Both are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Patel, an attorney, challenged Maloney in 2018 and 2020. In 2020, Maloney defeated Patel 43% to 39% in a four-candidate race.

The New York Times’ Nicholas Fandos wrote of the primary, “With overwhelmingly similar views, the candidates … toiled through the summer to differentiate themselves.” Fandos said that Nadler “tried to claim the progressive mantle and highlighted his status as the city’s last remaining Jewish congressman,” Maloney’s campaign “centered on women — both their electoral potential to sway the outcome and the importance of protecting one of their own,” and Patel “[targeted] younger voters, stressing the need for generational change against two septuagenarians[.]”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and The New York Times editorial board endorsed Nadler. Maloney received endorsements from the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and EMILY’s List. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Indian American Impact endorsed Patel.

Major independent observers rate the general election as solid or safe Democratic.

Comments / 1

Related
Ballotpedia News

New York sees seven open U.S. House seats, a decade-high

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in New York this year was June 10, 2022. One hundred and six candidates are running for New York’s 26 U.S. House districts, including 67 Democrats and 39 Republicans. That’s 4.08 candidates per district, more than the four candidates per district in 2020 and the 3.15 in 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Ballotpedia News

Langworthy defeats Paladino in New York’s 23rd Congressional District Republican primary

Nicholas Langworthy defeated Carl Paladino in New York’s 23rd Congressional District Republican primary on August 23, 2022. The Buffalo News’ Robert J. McCarthy said Langworthy and Paladino’s presence in the primary “[was] expected to result in a lively race, pitting against each other two well-known conservatives and allies of former President Donald Trump in an overwhelmingly Republican and pro-Trump district.”
POLITICS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Chuck Schumer
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Sen. Rubio (R) Demings (D), and seven others running for U.S. Senate in Florida on Nov. 8

Incumbent Marco Rubio (R), Val Demings (D), and seven other candidates are running in the general election for U.S. Senate in Florida on November 8, 2022. The Hill‘s Caroline Vakil said, “Florida’s Senate race is considered one of the most competitive this November.” In 2018, the last U.S. Senate race in the state before this one, Rick Scott (R) defeated incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D) by 0.2 percentage points. In 2016, incumbent Marco Rubio won re-election by a margin of 7.7 percentage points.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Incumbents#Democratic#U S House#The Judiciary Committee#The New York Times#Jewish
Ballotpedia News

Steve Glazer spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

California Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $33.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Steve Glazer has spent more than any other Democrat. Glazer is the representative for California State Senate District 7 and ran for California Controller in 2022. Glazer raised $2.8...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ballotpedia News

Jake Corman III raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $13.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jake Corman III has raised more than any other Republican. Corman is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 34 and is running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mark Robinson raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in North Carolina

North Carolina Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $3.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Mark Robinson has raised more than any other Republican. Robinson is Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina and is not running for re-election in 2022. Robinson raised $3.6 million and...
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy