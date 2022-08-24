ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

whatcomtalk.com

WTA Introduces the ‘Transit Access Fund’

Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) is experimenting with a new way for local agencies to work together to improve transportation access. Called the Transit Access Fund, it is intended to expand our transportation network by improving access to bus stops throughout Whatcom County. Many WTA bus stops lack safe and accessible...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
FERNDALE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Drayton Harbor Oyster Company planning expansion

BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Oyster Company is looking toward a different type of oyster farming as it plans to expand its operations. The Northern Light reports they are in the permitting process to begin off-bottom farming, which has been employed on the east coast of the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
BLAINE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Engine fire snarls traffic

An apparent engine fire in a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Iowa and King streets in Bellingham tied up traffic in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The fire, with visible flames and a large quantity of smoke, resulted in significant traffic delays as streets were closed while police and fire crews extinguished the blaze.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Manor sold, renamed

LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
LYNDEN, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

