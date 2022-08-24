Read full article on original website
whatcomtalk.com
WTA Introduces the ‘Transit Access Fund’
Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) is experimenting with a new way for local agencies to work together to improve transportation access. Called the Transit Access Fund, it is intended to expand our transportation network by improving access to bus stops throughout Whatcom County. Many WTA bus stops lack safe and accessible...
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point
Report analysis for the dock includes everything from oil spill possibility to impacted species and habitats.
These ships have docked at the BP Cherry Point refinery most frequently since May
Vessel traffic has been looked at in reviewing a permit for the BP Cherry Point refinery dock.
Study traces where the ‘grab bag’ of trash on Whatcom’s coastal beaches comes from
Trash on Puget Sound beaches is much more likely to be a local issue, according to a new study.
whatcom-news.com
Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The search for a solution to our region's homeless problem is a difficult one, but a unique program in Snohomish County appears to be helping. It involves buying RVs for people who are experiencing homelessness and making them actual homeowners. The idea of giving mobile...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
kpug1170.com
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company planning expansion
BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Oyster Company is looking toward a different type of oyster farming as it plans to expand its operations. The Northern Light reports they are in the permitting process to begin off-bottom farming, which has been employed on the east coast of the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
cascadiadaily.com
Engine fire snarls traffic
An apparent engine fire in a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Iowa and King streets in Bellingham tied up traffic in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The fire, with visible flames and a large quantity of smoke, resulted in significant traffic delays as streets were closed while police and fire crews extinguished the blaze.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Manor sold, renamed
LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
Parents worry policy changes at Oak Harbor could 'out' transgender students
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Policy changes are being considered in the Oak Harbor School District regarding privacy and gender identity issues. Some parents worry the changes could end up "outing" transgender students. There are two changes being proposed by the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA), which regularly suggest...
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?
Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
Whatcom man saw opportunity in one high school team’s practice, but deputies didn’t agree
Whatcom County Superior Court documents show the man already is awaiting trial and has eight felony convictions.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests
OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Skagit Breaking
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
Snohomish County sees 40 overdose incidents during 2-week span
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced Wednesday that the county experienced a spike in drug overdoses in the two-week span between July 26 and Aug. 8, with crews responding to 40 incidents involving street or prescription drugs. In comparison, SRDTF said it responded to just 10 incidents in July...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bellingham apartment fire
The man, whose age was not known, was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for treatment.
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
