Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Students are building careers with the Gladiator Welding Program
The Gladiator Welding Program was created by the State Center Community College District Training Institute. It’s a free not-for-credit welding training program intended to get students from southwest Fresno the skills they need for good-paying jobs with local companies.
Fresno siblings receive scholarships for drought technology
A brother and sister from Fresno are being recognized and rewarded for coming up with technology to help farmers better prepare for drought conditions.
sierranewsonline.com
Free Veterans BBQ At The Grove
AHWAHNEE — The Grove Church in Ahwahnee is hosting a free BBQ for all Veterans and their families on Saturday, August 27th. If you are a veteran living in or around the area pack up your family or come alone and enjoy an amazing free BBQ at the Grove Church.
How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
GV Wire
Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs
Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Divers continue search for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
On Friday, Jolissa's family waited near the shoreline as Adventures with Purpose took their sonar equipment and two boats out on the water for Day 2 of their search.
Los Baños Enterprise
Introducing the new owner of the Los Banos Enterprise
As of May 27, 2022, the Los Banos Enterprise is under the ownership of San Joaquin Valley native Michael Braa. Born in 1963 to parents who worked in the banking industry, Braa grew up in the smaller ag towns near Los Banos and attended schools were there were barely enough kids to fill a classroom. His Godparents owned a dairy farm where he spent some of his time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
visitfresnocounty.org
Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County
From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Jessica’s House celebrates one year at new location
Jessica’s House, a nonprofit organization in Turlock, offers grief and support services to its clients (children and family/caretakers) as they go through the grieving process after the death of a parent or loved one. Since its founding in 2012, Jessica’s House has flourished. This organization introduced the Central Valley’s...
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
mymotherlode.com
Week Two High School Football
Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School is looking to keep its early win streak going, and Sonora High School is seeking its first win of the 2022 season. In high school football tonight, the Summerville Bears will travel to Merced County to face Dos Palos High School. Kickoff is at 7pm and you can hear all the action live on 93.5 KKBN. Summerville defeated Gustine, 42-9, in its home opener last week.
GV Wire
Local Fast Food Business Leader Says CA Bill an ‘Attack’ on Industry
It is the classic battle between labor and business. A bill headed to the state Senate could drastically change fast food franchises. The bill, AB 257 would establish a 10-member state council — appointed by the governor, Speaker of the Assembly, and Senate Rules Committee — to examine wages and working conditions in the fast food industry.
Fresno man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal for saving 7-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal after saving a young girl from drowning in the Kings River. Mayor Jerry Dyer awarded the Carnegie Medal to 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, Sr. a painter from Fresno. In 2020, Caballero saved a 7-year-old girl who was struggling in the river. Caballero passed […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia sees third Mountain Mike’s Pizza
VISALIA – Trips to Mountain Mike’s Pizza just got a whole lot easier with the recent opening of a third pizzeria in Visalia, taking over where the former Ryan’s Place Restaurant used to be. This third installment of Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened for business as...
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0