Orlando, FL

Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando

Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Orlando, Florida on Petfinder.
The Haunted Road drive-thru experience now ends at a slaughterhouse

The Haunted Road – Human Slaughterhouse Edition immersive drive-thru experience is more frightening than ever with the addition of a walk-thru haunted slaughterhouse house at the end of the road. Prepare for 25 minutes of terror during this drive down The Haunted Road, which leads to an Afterlife party…if...
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th

Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
Massive New Roller Coaster Delivered to Universal Orlando

A massive roller coaster has been delivered to Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando has previously finished two major construction projects– both at Islands of Adventure– in which they introduced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. In addition, Universal Studios Florida has been undergoing...
4 cities in Florida to visit this fall

Looking to book an upcoming escape from falling temperatures? Head to Florida!. Florida has long been known as a retirement or “snowbird” state due to its great weather, low turnover, and tax-friendliness—there is no state income tax. However, Florida is also a great state to road trip through. Besides its desirable weather, the ”Sunshine State” has a ridiculous amount of attractions and things to do—so many that you might reconsider why you’ve been living life elsewhere.
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired in Orlando hangs over Lake Rowena

There are lots of reasons to hate arduous zoning laws. They keep more efficient housing from being built. They kill any opportunity to create an actual neighborhood via interspersed businesses. They tend to be racially motivated. But we could make the case against zoning requirements as their currently implemented in a single-sentence: you can no longer build something like this incredible house.
Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!

If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
