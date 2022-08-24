Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game
College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn names starting quarterback for Week 1, per report
Auburn has decided on TJ Finley to start the season under center at quarterback, as he won a competition that also included Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford. Chris Low of ESPN reported that Finley would be the starter after he ended last season as the...
Alabama State ends SWAC losing streak after a bizarre night
Alabama State coach wanted to win for himself, his school and the SWAC. His team did all three, though not in any way he could have predicted. The post Alabama State ends SWAC losing streak after a bizarre night appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
Instead of Having Eagle Chase Tiger's Tail, Auburn Could Look at Hogs
After functioning on dysfunction for decades, Hunter Yurachek's goal seems to be better.
2022 HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association's Football Preseason Rankings
The HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association's members voted on the 2022 preseason football rankings.
Anniston Bulldogs Stand Up For State
Anniston, AL - Anniston hosts Villa Rica (Ga.) in playoff-like atmosphere and prevails24-19 for second straight win. There was a playoff-like atmosphere in the stadium as the Anniston Bulldogs hosted the Villa Rica (Ga.) Wildcats Friday night. The Bulldogs took a punch early, then stormed out to a 24-6 lead and then shook off two late touchdowns to win 24-19.
Early candidates for the Auburn athletic director position
Here are seven names to be on the lookout for to be Auburn's next athletic director.
Auburn football: AL.com says QB competition now a two-man race
We’re down to just two in the Auburn football quarterback battle according to AL.com’s Tom Green — he has effectively written off Zach Calzada, as many have, to be the Tigers’ starting signal-caller in 2022. After the three-man race looked like it’d end in the heavy...
wvtm13.com
Allen Greene steps down as Auburn Director of Athletics
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene is stepping down less than five years after being hired. Learn more in the video above. According to Auburn University, Greene notified President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to depart "in order to pursue other professional interests."
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Time runs out on a good man as Auburn's AD
It has been obvious for a while now that Allen Greene was caught in a whirlwind that he could not escape. He is a good man, an engaging man, an extremely intelligent man who genuinely cares about the young men and women who compete for Auburn. But the clock started to run out on Greene the day Steven Leath, the president who hired him, was fired. Greene, who was athletic director at Buffalo before moving to Auburn, found himself in a position he could not have anticipated.
Benjamin Russell runs past Central-Clay County for road win
Benjamin Russell High School’s football program has staggered through mediocrity since Danny Horn’s last season as its coach, so perhaps the Wildcats found it satisfying — and provided solid evidence this will be a year of resurgence — by beating the master at his own game Friday night.
riverregionsports.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RECAP (Week 1): Tallassee wins in a comeback; Pike Road falls; Marbury gets first win
PIKE ROAD -- Marist scored a pair of touchdowns on turnovers to defeat the Patriots 33-22 in Pike Road’s 2022 home opener on Friday night. Anthony Rogers rushed for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 80 and 1 yard. He finished the game with 214 all-purpose yards.
luvernejournal.com
Our view: Constructive feedback silver lining in Highland Home coaching controversy
In recent weeks in Crenshaw County, residents within the community have made their voices heard in their support of Jonny Mitchell, former head basketball coach at Highland Home School who still remains employed as a teacher at the school. Mitchell was dismissed from his Flying Squadron coaching duties Aug. 3,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama bound on your next holiday? One look at a list of all the best things to do in Montgomery, AL, and you’ll be sold on adding this charming Southern city to your itinerary!. Located in Central Alabama, Montgomery is steeped in American history, often referred to as the...
1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
