Jacksonville, AL

alabamanews.net

Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game

College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn names starting quarterback for Week 1, per report

Auburn has decided on TJ Finley to start the season under center at quarterback, as he won a competition that also included Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford. Chris Low of ESPN reported that Finley would be the starter after he ended last season as the...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Bulldogs Stand Up For State

Anniston, AL - Anniston hosts Villa Rica (Ga.) in playoff-like atmosphere and prevails24-19 for second straight win. There was a playoff-like atmosphere in the stadium as the Anniston Bulldogs hosted the Villa Rica (Ga.) Wildcats Friday night. The Bulldogs took a punch early, then stormed out to a 24-6 lead and then shook off two late touchdowns to win 24-19.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Allen Greene steps down as Auburn Director of Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene is stepping down less than five years after being hired. Learn more in the video above. According to Auburn University, Greene notified President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to depart "in order to pursue other professional interests."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Time runs out on a good man as Auburn's AD

It has been obvious for a while now that Allen Greene was caught in a whirlwind that he could not escape. He is a good man, an engaging man, an extremely intelligent man who genuinely cares about the young men and women who compete for Auburn. But the clock started to run out on Greene the day Steven Leath, the president who hired him, was fired. Greene, who was athletic director at Buffalo before moving to Auburn, found himself in a position he could not have anticipated.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
LEE COUNTY, AL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama bound on your next holiday? One look at a list of all the best things to do in Montgomery, AL, and you’ll be sold on adding this charming Southern city to your itinerary!. Located in Central Alabama, Montgomery is steeped in American history, often referred to as the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
