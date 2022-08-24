Read full article on original website
Congress is currently considering a $369 billion bill that includes some provisions to address the climate change issue. The bill currently includes over $30 billion in incentives for companies to build wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries. It also includes long-term wind and solar tax credits that are aimed to expand the US’s renewable energy production capacity.
