Johnson City, TN

etsubucs.com

ETSU volleyball wraps up play at Gator Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) – The ETSU volleyball team wrapped up play at the Gator Invitational on Saturday as the Buccaneers suffered a four-set loss to No. 15 Florida (26-24, 17-25, 13-25, 15-25) and ended the tournament getting swept by North Florida (22-25, 22-25, 12-25) inside the O’Connell Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
etsubucs.com

ETSU volleyball falls to Virginia in season opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2022) – The ETSU volleyball team suffered a four-set loss (21-25, 14-25, 25-15, 21-25) to Virginia in its 2022 season opener on Friday at the Gators Invitational inside the O’Connell Center. After a slow start, the Bucs picked up momentum by cruising to a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Warriors overwhelm Spartans

NORTON — Braeden Church starred on offense, Nate West came up big defensively and Wise Central whipped Eastside 41-7 on Friday night in the football season opener for both teams. Church generated 182 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 9 passes for 139 yards and gaining 43 on...
WJHL

Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football

The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
elizabethton.com

Bulldogs big plays derail Longhorns

Big plays in the pouring rain enabled the Hampton Bulldogs to roar to a 36-0 halftime advantage en route to a 44-0 victory at J.C. Campbell Stadium on Friday night in a nonconference contest. Most of the game had to be played like a half-court basketball game due to a bank of lights that went dark in the second quarter.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fisher, Patriots use aerial attack to beat Tigers

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards and the Patriots upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday. The victory took some of the sting out of last week’s disappointing season-opening loss to David Crockett.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one. One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Get plugged into Kingsport

Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
KINGSPORT, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores

Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
CLEVELAND, TN
WJHL

Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
East Tennessean

Broadway comes to ETSU’s Martin Center; four shows this spring

After the announcement of a Broadway season by the Martin Center on Aug. 20, theatre fans across Johnson City showed their excitement across social media platforms. The four shows being brought to Johnson City are “Annie,” Jan. 25-26; “Cats,” March 6-7; “Riverdance,” March 21; and “Chicago,” April 25-26.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

AWATING BRISTOL COMMENT Sullivan schools get first Level 5 in TVAAS

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is one of 41 public school districts in Tennessee to be recognized as a Level 5 school district in academic growth for the 2022-22 school year. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the achievement Thursday. This marks the first time Sullivan County...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

