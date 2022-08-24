Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
etsubucs.com
ETSU men’s soccer looks to carry momentum into matchup with Davidson
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 27, 2022) – After opening the season with a 4-0 win against Longwood Thursday night, the Bucs host Davidson on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. inside Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Blue and Gold look to open back-to-back seasons with a 2-0 record. MATCHUP. ETSU vs. Davidson.
etsubucs.com
ETSU volleyball wraps up play at Gator Invitational
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) – The ETSU volleyball team wrapped up play at the Gator Invitational on Saturday as the Buccaneers suffered a four-set loss to No. 15 Florida (26-24, 17-25, 13-25, 15-25) and ended the tournament getting swept by North Florida (22-25, 22-25, 12-25) inside the O’Connell Center.
etsubucs.com
ETSU volleyball falls to Virginia in season opener
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2022) – The ETSU volleyball team suffered a four-set loss (21-25, 14-25, 25-15, 21-25) to Virginia in its 2022 season opener on Friday at the Gators Invitational inside the O’Connell Center. After a slow start, the Bucs picked up momentum by cruising to a...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Warriors overwhelm Spartans
NORTON — Braeden Church starred on offense, Nate West came up big defensively and Wise Central whipped Eastside 41-7 on Friday night in the football season opener for both teams. Church generated 182 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 9 passes for 139 yards and gaining 43 on...
Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football
The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
elizabethton.com
Bulldogs big plays derail Longhorns
Big plays in the pouring rain enabled the Hampton Bulldogs to roar to a 36-0 halftime advantage en route to a 44-0 victory at J.C. Campbell Stadium on Friday night in a nonconference contest. Most of the game had to be played like a half-court basketball game due to a bank of lights that went dark in the second quarter.
Kingsport Times-News
Fisher, Patriots use aerial attack to beat Tigers
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher completed 24 of 35 passes for 246 yards and the Patriots upended visiting Pigeon Forge 35-26 at Alumni Field on Friday. The victory took some of the sting out of last week’s disappointing season-opening loss to David Crockett.
High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one. One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are […]
Kingsport Times-News
Brown rides into Richlands record book in season-opening win over Gate City
GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday. The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
Next week’s Daniel Boone-Cherokee game moved to Saturday due to lighting upgrades
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sept. 2 football matchup between Daniel Boone and Cherokee high school has been rescheduled due to lighting upgrades at Nathaniel Hale Stadium. School officials announced that the game will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 3. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with kickoff set for noon. Tickets will cost […]
Kingsport Times-News
Get plugged into Kingsport
Being from Tennessee, the word “volunteer” or “Volunteer” is something we hear frequently, even more so during football season!. Anyone that knows me knows that I’m always seeking out the next adventure. One of the many things I love about Kingsport is the ample ways to volunteer and plug into our community!
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
East Tennessean
Broadway comes to ETSU’s Martin Center; four shows this spring
After the announcement of a Broadway season by the Martin Center on Aug. 20, theatre fans across Johnson City showed their excitement across social media platforms. The four shows being brought to Johnson City are “Annie,” Jan. 25-26; “Cats,” March 6-7; “Riverdance,” March 21; and “Chicago,” April 25-26.
Johnson City Press
Climbing up that hill – Sports Car Club of America arrives for hill climb rally in Norton
NORTON – The Norton Expo Center and Park Avenue turned into a combination vehicle inspection station and block party Friday as the city got ready for the sound of horsepower this weekend. The Sports Car Club of America will take over a 1.75-mile stretch of the road between the...
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
Johnson City Press
AWATING BRISTOL COMMENT Sullivan schools get first Level 5 in TVAAS
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools is one of 41 public school districts in Tennessee to be recognized as a Level 5 school district in academic growth for the 2022-22 school year. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced the achievement Thursday. This marks the first time Sullivan County...
Johnson City Press
NOT YET Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The funding pie for up to 146 public school systems to be split is more than $10 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per school system and a minimum of $10,000.
