Cache County Council makes short work of discussion of voter mailings
CACHE COUNTY – With County Clerk Jess Bradfield absent, members of the Cache County Council made discussion of mailing formats for voter information pamphlets in the upcoming election short and sweet at their regular meeting Tuesday. The issue – carried over from the council’s last meeting on Aug. 9...
15 Utahns died from COVID over the last seven days
Last week Hyrum was one of five wastewater test sites in Utah showing increased levels of COVID-19. But this week’s data, reported Thursday, indicates no sites are currently reporting increasing levels. COVID-19 deaths remain at 256 within the Bear River Health District, which includes Cache, Box Elder and Rich...
Providence chiropractor bound over on charges of inappropriately touching three patients
LOGAN — A 66-year-old Providence chiropractor has been bound over on charges of allegedly sexually abusing three patients. Neil Louis Erickson, who was arrested in January and later in April, was ordered to stand trial on two cases following a previous preliminary hearing. Erickson participated in a virtual hearing...
BTECH donates robots to local schools
SMITHFIELD — An excited crowd of students watched as the ribbon was cut on the new robots that would be added to their robotics class at Sky View High School earlier this week. Bridgerland Technical College donated a total of six robots to Bear River, Green Canyon, Sky View,...
Utah State volleyball breaks open 2022 season with wins over No. 12 UCLA and Cal Poly
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball picked up right where it left off a year ago as the Aggies defeated both No. 12 UCLA and Cal Poly 3-1 on Friday inside the Wayne Estes Center. USU (2-0) won both of its matches in the doubleheader of the Utah State...
Utah State ‘didn’t panic,’ dodges UConn scare to win 31-20 in home opener
LOGAN – Utah State entered Saturday’s season-opening football game against UConn as nearly four-touchdown favorites. The Aggies walked off Merlin Olsen Field with an 11-point win and a good scare. UConn jumped out to a 14-0 lead with a pair of 79-yard drives in the first quarter. Huskies...
