Cache County, UT

Cache County Council makes short work of discussion of voter mailings

CACHE COUNTY – With County Clerk Jess Bradfield absent, members of the Cache County Council made discussion of mailing formats for voter information pamphlets in the upcoming election short and sweet at their regular meeting Tuesday. The issue – carried over from the council’s last meeting on Aug. 9...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
15 Utahns died from COVID over the last seven days

Last week Hyrum was one of five wastewater test sites in Utah showing increased levels of COVID-19. But this week’s data, reported Thursday, indicates no sites are currently reporting increasing levels. COVID-19 deaths remain at 256 within the Bear River Health District, which includes Cache, Box Elder and Rich...
UTAH STATE
BTECH donates robots to local schools

SMITHFIELD — An excited crowd of students watched as the ribbon was cut on the new robots that would be added to their robotics class at Sky View High School earlier this week. Bridgerland Technical College donated a total of six robots to Bear River, Green Canyon, Sky View,...
SMITHFIELD, UT
