ETSU volleyball wraps up play at Gator Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) – The ETSU volleyball team wrapped up play at the Gator Invitational on Saturday as the Buccaneers suffered a four-set loss to No. 15 Florida (26-24, 17-25, 13-25, 15-25) and ended the tournament getting swept by North Florida (22-25, 22-25, 12-25) inside the O’Connell Center.
ETSU volleyball falls to Virginia in season opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2022) – The ETSU volleyball team suffered a four-set loss (21-25, 14-25, 25-15, 21-25) to Virginia in its 2022 season opener on Friday at the Gators Invitational inside the O’Connell Center. After a slow start, the Bucs picked up momentum by cruising to a...
