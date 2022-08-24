GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) – The ETSU volleyball team wrapped up play at the Gator Invitational on Saturday as the Buccaneers suffered a four-set loss to No. 15 Florida (26-24, 17-25, 13-25, 15-25) and ended the tournament getting swept by North Florida (22-25, 22-25, 12-25) inside the O’Connell Center.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO