Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
President Nelson presides groundbreaking of Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — President Russell M. Nelson presided at the groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The history of this area includes my own family,” Nelson said at the event on Saturday. “My dear mother was born in Ephraim, not far from this very temple site. My father was born in Manti. Three of my four grandparents were born here in Ephraim. All eight of my great-grandparents lived in Ephraim.”
ksl.com
President Nelson makes surprise appearance at church's Ephraim temple groundbreaking
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — President Russell M. Nelson made a surprise visit to Ephraim Saturday to break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first Latter-day Saints entered the Sanpete Valley in 1849, and the church president said his family helped...
ABC 4
Utah Renaissance Faire celebrating 10th anniversary
LEHI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire welcomes the Knights of Mayhem and the Vikings of Utah for it’s special 10th Anniversary festivities. The Utah Valley Fine Arts Council puts on the annual Utah Renaissance Faire. This year’s faire will be August 26th and 27th...
suutbirds.com
Thunderbirds Come Up Empty On Day One of Weber State Tournament
OGDEN, Utah - The season is underway for the Southern Utah University volleyball team, as the T-Birds played their first two games in the Weber State Tournament today. The day started off with a matchup against San Jose State, and ended with a duel against the host team Weber State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
Large Crowds at Emery School Board Truth-in-Taxation Hearing
The Emery County School Board held a Truth-in-Taxation Hearing on Wednesday at the district office in Huntington. The purpose of the hearing was to inform the public about the levy judgements and allow residents to give input and express their concerns. The hearing was to consider the proposed judgment levy for Deseret Generation and Transmission Coop and the proposed increase in capital levy to .001100. (Deseret Generation owns 39% of Hunter 2 Power Plant.)
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
Herald-Journal
Lifetime of experience: County assessor of 46 years soon to retire
On January 2, 1976, current Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell started her career in the county government. Having worked in the municipality for 46 years, she will retire on September 6. Her engagement in the peoples’ business in the years between has given her a unique perspective on Cache County...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Watch Utah State vs. Connecticut: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Utah State 11-3; Connecticut 1-11 The Utah State Aggies and the Connecticut Huskies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Utah State ended up 11-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon State Beavers in the LA Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, returning after a rocky 1-11 season, UConn is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
KSLTV
NASA’s Artemis rocket to take Utah satellites on moon mission
NORTH LOGAN, Utah — NASA’s most powerful rocket to date, Artemis, is sitting ready on a Florida launchpad. Blast-off is scheduled for Monday and when it speeds to the moon it will take a Cache Valley company’s technology with it. Space Dynamics Laboratory at the Utah State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
Herald-Journal
Correction: Smithfield taking its own course on garbage collection
An Aug. 12 article on garbage issues in Cache Valley gave an inaccurate impression that the towns of Smithfield, Lewiston and Richmond were working together — outside of a countywide consortium — to arrange for new trash-hauling services. Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said this week that her town is going its own direction to replace the service Logan plans to suspend for all valley towns in the near future. She said Smithfield has yet to finalize the details of its plan.
utah.gov
Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County
Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
Herald-Journal
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead
OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
Kick to the shin helps girl escape North Ogden kidnapping attempt
A 9-year-old girl was able to stop a man from kidnapping her while she walked near a North Ogden church on Thursday.
Comments / 0