Last Season Records: Utah State 11-3; Connecticut 1-11 The Utah State Aggies and the Connecticut Huskies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 27 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Utah State ended up 11-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon State Beavers in the LA Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, returning after a rocky 1-11 season, UConn is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

LOGAN, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO