KTVL
Road Trippin': Great Cats World Park
Cave Junction, Ore. — Since 2005, Great Cats World Park has been home to some of the world's most dominant animals, welcoming visitors from all over to admire big cats like lions, tigers and jaguars up close and personal. Sitting right on Highway 199 in Cave Junction, the park...
Southern Oregon Emergency Aid offers livestock evacuation help
If you have been evacuated because of the Rum Creek Fire and have large animals or livestock that you need to temporarily house, Southern Oregon Emergency Aid might be able to help. Mary Anne Morrison, Evacuation Director for SOEA, said that you can either go to the Josephine County Fairgrounds...
Myrtle Creek airport used as helibase for Josephine County wildfire
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — In support of Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire, the Myrtle Creek Municipal Airport will be used as a helibase (location within the general incident area for parking, fueling, maintenance, and loading of helicopters) starting Friday night (Aug. 26), the Douglas Forest Protection Association reported. "Please...
Have you seen Rosanna Marquis?
White City, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman out of the White City area. Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. She is 42 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde / strawberry hair, and brown eyes. She is...
ASK 10: Is the florist shop on Stewart Ave. in Medford moving buildings?
Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Pat, wrote in and asked: "I heard a rumor that the beautiful historic building that houses my favorite flower shop, Penny and Lulu, has been sold and they are being forced to move. Is this true? If so, are the new owners going to tear down that historic building?"
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
New fire start in Siskiyou County, resources from McKinney Fire respond
According to Klamath National Forest, a new fire, which is being referred to as the Cherry Fire is approximately 1.5 miles east of Horse Creek on Highway 96 and is roughly 1-2 acres with a moderate rate of spread on both sides of the Klamath River. Resources from the McKinney...
Shakespeare uncorks at Belle Fiore Winery
Ashalnd, ORE — Two things that are intrinsically a part of Southern Oregon's culture are good wine and, of course, Shakespeare. That's where Steven Sabel drew inspiration for Shakespeare Uncorked, a dinner theatre experience coming to the Belle Fiore Winery in Ashland. “There are more than a hundred references...
Josephine County authorities execute warrants at four illegal marijuana grow sites
Josephine County, Ore. — On August 23 and 24, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed four separate search warrants at the following locations in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites:. 300 block of Lakeshore Drive. 6000 block of Rockydale Road. 8000 block of Deer Creek Road. 1000 block...
'We want downtown to be vibrant': Parking updates coming to downtown Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Janitorial and security services will be hired for the Downtown Parking Garage following approval from the Roseburg City Council, the City said in a news release. At its meeting Monday, Aug. 24, the City Council OK’d using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a...
Friday Night Football: Yreka High School rising through the ashes of the McKinney Fire
Yreka, CA — The McKinney Fire left a scar on Siskiyou County, but that did not put a stop to the football team at Yreka High School, home of the Miners. Getting through adversity on and off the field is a lesson Head Coach, John Marquez, has helped teach these young players.
Central Point Police asking for assistance in identifying theft suspect
Central Point Police are attempting to identify and locate the pictured male who stole a wallet from a victim's purse at a Central Point business. The male then proceeded to make fraudulent transactions with the contents at a different location, according to CPPD. If you recognize the male or have...
