ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Road Trippin': Great Cats World Park

Cave Junction, Ore. — Since 2005, Great Cats World Park has been home to some of the world's most dominant animals, welcoming visitors from all over to admire big cats like lions, tigers and jaguars up close and personal. Sitting right on Highway 199 in Cave Junction, the park...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon Emergency Aid offers livestock evacuation help

If you have been evacuated because of the Rum Creek Fire and have large animals or livestock that you need to temporarily house, Southern Oregon Emergency Aid might be able to help. Mary Anne Morrison, Evacuation Director for SOEA, said that you can either go to the Josephine County Fairgrounds...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Myrtle Creek airport used as helibase for Josephine County wildfire

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — In support of Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire, the Myrtle Creek Municipal Airport will be used as a helibase (location within the general incident area for parking, fueling, maintenance, and loading of helicopters) starting Friday night (Aug. 26), the Douglas Forest Protection Association reported. "Please...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Have you seen Rosanna Marquis?

White City, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman out of the White City area. Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. She is 42 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde / strawberry hair, and brown eyes. She is...
WHITE CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KTVL

Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire

Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Shakespeare uncorks at Belle Fiore Winery

Ashalnd, ORE — Two things that are intrinsically a part of Southern Oregon's culture are good wine and, of course, Shakespeare. That's where Steven Sabel drew inspiration for Shakespeare Uncorked, a dinner theatre experience coming to the Belle Fiore Winery in Ashland. “There are more than a hundred references...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Reptiles#Mice#Rodents#Gopher

Comments / 0

Community Policy