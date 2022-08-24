Read full article on original website
Trade winds gradually easing
Trade winds set to return
No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday.
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea
Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction. The Rainbow Wahine open the season against Texas A&M. UH soccer wins. And the newest class is inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.
Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions has been canceled after trade wind speeds fell below the warning criteria. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted the warning Saturday in anticipation of weather that could increase dangers from wildfires. Trade winds are expected to ease...
What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles
Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week
Trade wind speeds will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.
Humid weather for now, but breezy trade winds on the doorstep
Trade winds are set to make a return during the day Friday, bringing some relief from the humid conditions. There’s also an area of enhanced moisture riding in on the returning trades that will increase the chance for much-needed showers late Friday into early Saturday, especially for windward areas. Trade winds will be come moderate to locally breezy by Saturday, with drier conditions expected Sunday.
Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale
Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Honolulu advances to Little League World Series Championship after 5-1 win over Tennessee
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Little League is one game away from immortality. HNL advanced to the Little League World Series Championship game after a 5-1 win over the team from Tennessee in the United States Championship game on Saturday. Hawaii will take on Curacao in Sunday’s finale — the same...
In Hawaii’s SPED classrooms, teachers and students alike are still playing catch-up
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction
Local real estate broker John Connelly discusses Oahu's housing market as prices continue to rise while the pace of sales slows. Hirono, head of SBA discuss Inflation Reduction Act.
Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation
At Hawaii Foodbank, inflation is pushing up costs. It’s also driving more need
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is hosting its annual food drive across Oahu this weekend. It’s an especially important cause this year given the impacts of inflation on people’s wallets. Federal figures show the cost of food in the state is up 10% compared to last year.
With vape use soaring, researchers hope to find new ways to get teens to quit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii researcher has been awarded a $2.8 million grant to develop an e-cigarette intervention plan for Hawaii Island schools. The plan will focus on the views, values and perspectives of Native Hawaiian and Pacific islander communities. “We’ve really made it a point to put Big Island...
LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash
Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students. Despite 'close-to-normal' school year, experts say mental health fallout from pandemic remains.
