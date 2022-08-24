ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

State fines Mason City schools for river pollution

A company hired to construct the Mason City school district’s new indoor pool and fieldhouse pumped sediment-laden water into the nearby Winnebago River late last year, a violation of state water quality rules, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined the school district $8,000 for the violation. It happened Nov. […] The post State fines Mason City schools for river pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

State Democrats Speak Out Against Spirit Lake Plan To Arm Staff

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– State Democrats are speaking out against a recently announced plan for a local school district to arm select staff members to prepare for a possible emergency involving a weapon. Party Chairman Ross Wilburn says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
superhits1027.com

Iowa Democratic Party chair says GOP-backed gun laws ‘stoke fear’

DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that staff...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Honor flight carrying 130 Iowa veterans flies to DC on Saturday

(Radio Iowa) – Veterans from at least 15 northern Iowa counties will be spending tomorrow (Saturday) in the nation’s capital as part of the latest Honor Flight from Iowa. Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the coordinators of the flight, which will fly out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport early in the morning. “We’ve probably got 130-some veterans on it,” Naden says. “I think last count was about eight or nine Korean vets, the rest are mainly Vietnam vets.”
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Second Person Sentenced in Palo Alto County Murder Case

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has been sentenced to several years in prison. 23-year-old Brice Colling will spend ten years behind bars after changing his plea to guilty in exchange for his first degree murder charge being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
SPENCER, IA
WHO 13

One person died in Kossuth County crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
FOREST CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools. Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store

MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Wrongful death lawsuit settled in Worth County train/tractor collision

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal collision between a train and a tractor in Worth County. Law enforcement says Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus Road on May 8, 2018, when he tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by a train. Court documents state the train hit a sprayer attached to the tractor, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Bring Me The News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
ROSSIE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road

LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
LIVERMORE, IA

