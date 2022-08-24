Will County Sheriff’s Office has terminated an employee. Correctional Officer Louaai Tomalieh was advised of his termination from his position at the Adult Detention Facility on August 15, 2022. Since an Order of Protection was issued to a fellow ADF employee, because of the actions he took against that employee in January 2022, Tomalieh is unable to perform the basic functions of his position and therefore terminated. In the Order of Protection it states that Tomalieh is required to stay 100 feet away from the ADF employee and have no communication from April 2022 thru April 2024. Consequently, there is no way the Sheriff’s Office can ensure compliance with the status of that Order of Protection.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO