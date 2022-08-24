ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Dart warns seniors about ruse burglaries

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about ruse burglaries following an incident that occurred last week. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a residential burglary in unincorporated Norwood Township. Upon arrival, they learned that one of the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockport, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lockport, IL
County
Will County, IL
msn.com

Elmhurst Man Gets In DUI Crash: Cops

ELMHURST, IL – An Elmhurst man was drunk driving this week when he crashed into another car, authorities said. Filberto Giron-Carrillo, 57, of the 400 block of North Highview Avenue, was arrested on charges of DUI, DUI with a child passenger, no valid driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage. He was released on bond.
ELMHURST, IL
WGN News

Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
959theriver.com

Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him

Will County Sheriff’s Office has terminated an employee. Correctional Officer Louaai Tomalieh was advised of his termination from his position at the Adult Detention Facility on August 15, 2022. Since an Order of Protection was issued to a fellow ADF employee, because of the actions he took against that employee in January 2022, Tomalieh is unable to perform the basic functions of his position and therefore terminated. In the Order of Protection it states that Tomalieh is required to stay 100 feet away from the ADF employee and have no communication from April 2022 thru April 2024. Consequently, there is no way the Sheriff’s Office can ensure compliance with the status of that Order of Protection.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire

Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
NAPERVILLE, IL
cwbchicago.com

#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.

When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.

A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy