fox32chicago.com
Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
fox32chicago.com
Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Dart warns seniors about ruse burglaries
Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public about ruse burglaries following an incident that occurred last week. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8, Sheriff’s Police responded to a call of a residential burglary in unincorporated Norwood Township. Upon arrival, they learned that one of the...
msn.com
Elmhurst Man Gets In DUI Crash: Cops
ELMHURST, IL – An Elmhurst man was drunk driving this week when he crashed into another car, authorities said. Filberto Giron-Carrillo, 57, of the 400 block of North Highview Avenue, was arrested on charges of DUI, DUI with a child passenger, no valid driver's license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage. He was released on bond.
Man charged with murder in road rage stabbing
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department provided an update on a fatal road rage stabbing that happened on Aug. 23. CPD Superintendent David Brown said that 25-year-old Alan Perez has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing 36-year-old Jeremy Walker in the neck after a road rage incident on Aug. 23. Perez turned himself […]
msn.com
Two children rescued and their mother injured during hotel fire Friday in Naperville
Aug. 27—Two children were rescued and their mother injured in a fire Friday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road in Naperville, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived about 12:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an air conditioning unit on the second-floor of the building's north side, according to a Naperville Fire Department report.
msn.com
Dad Shoved HS Employees Over Confronting Daughter's Bullies: Police
TINLEY PARK, IL — A South Holland man faces battery charges after shoving school employees at Victor J. Andrew High School in Tinley Park, after they wouldn't allow him into the school to confront students. Jason J. Reeves, 40, of South Holland, was charged with two counts of aggravated...
msn.com
Naperville chief says number of motorists fleeing police on the rise, and he's seeking a way to crack down
Aug. 27—A new fine could address the increasing number of motorists fleeing traffic stops in Naperville, threatening the safety of police and the community, Police Chief Jason Arres says. In his annual midyear crime statistics report, Arres said his department had converted to a new system of tracking and...
Car bursts into flames, kills 2, after a high-speed crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (FOX59) – Indiana State Police said a high-speed crash ended with multiple vehicles hit, a car bursting into flames and two people dead. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile marker in Lake County. It’s near between the Cline Avenue and Burr Street […]
Indiana man jailed, accused of making Facebook post about mass murder as a ‘safety experiment’
HIGHLAND, Ind. — A northern Indiana man was arrested in connection to a Facebook post claiming a “mass murder” would happen at a local business as a community safety experiment. The Highland Police Department says it was notified by St. John Police on Wednesday morning after a St. John resident noticed the post. The post […]
After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
Oak Lawn bar Gaslight's license suspended after fatal DUI crash that killed 1, injured 3 others
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the license of a bar following a drunk driving crash that killed a mother over the weekend.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Prospect Heights, catches fire, lands in river
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was killed in the fiery north suburban crash, authorities said.
‘My mom was everything:’ Family grieving after woman killed, man critically injured in suburban crash
OAK LAWN, Ill. — The family of a woman who was killed and a man critically injured in a car crash spoke out Friday and expressed their grief over the tragedy. Rosio Chacon said her brother and mother were happy and dancing all night long at a family cotillion. Maria Anita Chacon, 66, was killed […]
959theriver.com
Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him
Will County Sheriff’s Office has terminated an employee. Correctional Officer Louaai Tomalieh was advised of his termination from his position at the Adult Detention Facility on August 15, 2022. Since an Order of Protection was issued to a fellow ADF employee, because of the actions he took against that employee in January 2022, Tomalieh is unable to perform the basic functions of his position and therefore terminated. In the Order of Protection it states that Tomalieh is required to stay 100 feet away from the ADF employee and have no communication from April 2022 thru April 2024. Consequently, there is no way the Sheriff’s Office can ensure compliance with the status of that Order of Protection.
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
cwbchicago.com
#30: Concealed carry holder shoots 7-time felon who tried to kill him, prosecutors say. That man was on bail for a felony gun case.
When a concealed carry license holder shot a gunman in Chicago on Monday, police initially thought it was a botched carjacking. It wasn’t. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the men knew each other and that the concealed carry permit holder was targeted in a murder attempt by a seven-time felon on bond for a Class X armed habitual criminal gun case.
Jeffery Pub stops serving customers under 30, changes hours after deadly hit-and-run caught on video
A Chicago gay bar will change its closing times and stop serving customers under 30 after a deadly hit-and-run happened outside its doors.
wcsjnews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.
A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
