Never ,never get rid of your upper cabinets I know it’s a new trend for now but those items that get stored on shelves will be sticky with a layer of dust in no time at all . With all that goes on in a kitchen, cooking, baking, moisture, frying all that will find its way on your shelves.
Love the before. Gorgeous cool blue and lots of cabinet space. The article won't load anyway, but I'm painting my cabinets white and leaving my butcher block countertops and adding blue accessories
Looks so nice now. Didn't show after pic of the refrigerator in kitchen. Hope if it's in the place where the stove was and next to that so-called Island I hope that island is gone that just did not match the kitchen even prior to the new.
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
Dining Room Wainscoting: A Timeless Accent For Your Eating Space
Where to Put Knobs and Handles on Kitchen Cabinets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
RELATED PEOPLE
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
IN THIS ARTICLE
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
My family of 4 spent $200 on breakfast at Tusker House in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
Whimsical NY Mushroom House Looks Wild! Wait Until You See Inside!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Apartment Therapy
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20