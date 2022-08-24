ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Final Notes and Numbers: FSU 47, Duquesne 7

TALLAHASSEE -- Some final notes and numbers from FSU's 47-7 victory over Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday:. - Attendance for FSU's opener was 51,207. - FSU's captains were OL Dillan Gibbons, DE Dennis Briggs Jr., DT Fabien Lovett, DT Robert Cooper. - First career starts: RB Treshaun Ward,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Living the dream with Jeff Culhane

Florida State athletics changed monumentally over the summer, but not for any on-the-field reason. Instead, the transition occurred upstairs in the radio booth as, for the first time since 1978, somebody besides Gene Deckerhoff will serve as the voice for Seminoles football. Replacing such an honored and highly-touted legend is no simple task, but following a rigorous application process, FSU landed an extraordinarily talented and experienced successor.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Hat Trick: FSU's running back trio shines in record-setting performance

Florida State, for the first time in program history, produced three 100-yard rushers in a single game. The Seminoles had three running backs carve their way through an undermanned defense in Saturday’s 47-7 win over Duquesne. Lead back Treshaun Ward had 127 yards on 14 carries (9.1 YPC) as well as 2 touchdowns, transfer Trey Benson had 105 yards on 11 carries (9.5 YPC) as well as 1 touchdown, and third-year all-purpose back Lawrance Toafili had 101 yards on 13 carries (7.8 YPC).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Drake Maye Dazzles in UNC Debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the first quarter, on third-and-nine on Florida A&M's 39-yard line, North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye burst through a big hole on a draw play and followed a lead blocker before juking and evading four would-be Rattlers tacklers for a sensational 42-yard run. On the next play, Maye hit tight end Kamari Morales for a 19-yard touchdown pass for UNC's first touchdown of the 2022 season. Displaying both touch and accuracy, the throw was placed perfectly over two Florida A&M defenders for a score.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
daystech.org

FSU hopes football facility will help Seminoles keep pace

When Michael Alford took over as athletics director at Florida State in December, one of many first plans he put into place was updating the soccer program’s woefully outdated amenities. In the eight months since his arrival, Alford has made seen enhancements round campus, together with updating the burden...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

