Final Notes and Numbers: FSU 47, Duquesne 7
TALLAHASSEE -- Some final notes and numbers from FSU's 47-7 victory over Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday:. - Attendance for FSU's opener was 51,207. - FSU's captains were OL Dillan Gibbons, DE Dennis Briggs Jr., DT Fabien Lovett, DT Robert Cooper. - First career starts: RB Treshaun Ward,...
FSU football: Jared Verse opens up after Seminoles' debut, looks forward to LSU game
Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse picked up his first sack with the Seminoles during Saturday's 47-7 victory over Duquesne, an experience like no other according to the transfer from Albany. Verse transferred to Florida State in January and his first outing at the Power Five level was what he expected throughout the offseason.
Living the dream with Jeff Culhane
Florida State athletics changed monumentally over the summer, but not for any on-the-field reason. Instead, the transition occurred upstairs in the radio booth as, for the first time since 1978, somebody besides Gene Deckerhoff will serve as the voice for Seminoles football. Replacing such an honored and highly-touted legend is no simple task, but following a rigorous application process, FSU landed an extraordinarily talented and experienced successor.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Hat Trick: FSU's running back trio shines in record-setting performance
Florida State, for the first time in program history, produced three 100-yard rushers in a single game. The Seminoles had three running backs carve their way through an undermanned defense in Saturday’s 47-7 win over Duquesne. Lead back Treshaun Ward had 127 yards on 14 carries (9.1 YPC) as well as 2 touchdowns, transfer Trey Benson had 105 yards on 11 carries (9.5 YPC) as well as 1 touchdown, and third-year all-purpose back Lawrance Toafili had 101 yards on 13 carries (7.8 YPC).
Drake Maye Dazzles in UNC Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the first quarter, on third-and-nine on Florida A&M's 39-yard line, North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye burst through a big hole on a draw play and followed a lead blocker before juking and evading four would-be Rattlers tacklers for a sensational 42-yard run. On the next play, Maye hit tight end Kamari Morales for a 19-yard touchdown pass for UNC's first touchdown of the 2022 season. Displaying both touch and accuracy, the throw was placed perfectly over two Florida A&M defenders for a score.
FSU offers Saturday visitor Zion Grady, one of the nation's top five players in 2025, before kickoff
TALLAHASSEE -- Troy (Ala.) Charles Henderson four-star sophomore defensive end Zion Grady, who is considered the No. 4 player in his class and the top edge for 2025 by 247Sports.com, was offered by Florida State prior to kickoff of their season-opening game against Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
Game that should’ve been all that’s right about college sports becomes all that’s wrong
In the end, the bands played on, a potential disaster averted. Florida A&M, undermanned and eventually overwhelmed, limped off the field at Kenan Stadium having put up a noble fight against North Carolina, even with a third of its roster back in Tallahassee, ineligible. The Rattlers started with only seven...
Florida Football: We’re all Duquesne Dukes today
Florida football is still a week away. But not to worry Gator fans, we still have something to cheer for. This evening, FSU is hosting the Duquesne Dukes in their first game of the year. At first glance, this is just a classic week one cupcake where the power 5...
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Recruits react to FSU’s 47-7 win over Duquesne
FSU hopes football facility will help Seminoles keep pace
When Michael Alford took over as athletics director at Florida State in December, one of many first plans he put into place was updating the soccer program’s woefully outdated amenities. In the eight months since his arrival, Alford has made seen enhancements round campus, together with updating the burden...
How to Watch Duquesne vs. Florida State Live Online on August 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Florida State Seminoles face the Duquesne Dukes from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Florida State Seminoles vs....
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UNC's football game vs. FAMU will be played despite Rattlers not having 20 ineligible players
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina's season-opening home football game against Florida A&M will be played as scheduled on Saturday, according to spokespersons from both schools, but it was not a sure thing earlier Friday afternoon. FAMU confirmed ABC 27's report the Rattlers will be without 20 players who...
UNC football opener vs Florida A&M more than a game — it’ll be a celebration of HBCUs
UNC will pay FAMU $450,000 to be its opponent. As part of bringing the Rattlers to Chapel Hill for the first time, Mack Brown said he told AD Bubba Cunningham to make sure they could bring their acclaimed band, the Marching 100s.
FSU football expected to bring economic boost to Tallahassee
Operations Manager Tara Kennedy told me it takes a full year in advance to prep for each football season.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Lincoln vs. Godby
It is week number one of the season for high school football teams in the state of Florida, and what better way to kick things off than a battle of two legendary Leon County programs?
‘The living room of campus’: FSU’s new student union is finally open
It’s been a long time coming, but Florida State University’s new student union building is officially open, despite final touches that still need to be added. 1/25 SLIDES © Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat. What started off as a $100 million project set to be complete by fall 2020...
Quitman, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wayne County High School football team will have a game with Brooks County High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
