Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
idesignarch.com
Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California
This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach to feature Red Bull flying champ Matt Hall
Matt Hall, a former Australian air force pilot-turned-champion-stunt-racer, will be one of the featured flyers at next month's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Remembering Hometown Hero Cpl. Hunter Lopez, One Year Later
“It just kind of just feels like it’s only been a week of all this happening,” Alicia Lopez, Hunter’s mother, shared. It’s been one year since tragedy struck in Kabul, and one year since the desert lost one of its own, Corporal Hunter Lopez. “The year...
msn.com
Orange County Cancer Survivor Says the Game of Golf Has Saved His Life
Some people like to golf and some people love to golf. One Orange County man battling cancer says the game he loves and a doctor he golfs with are saving his life. Kirk Rose is that golfer who rarely misses a shot. He's been chasing the little white golf ball since he was a teenager and never looked back.
SoCal starts to warm up Sunday as heat wave hits parts of region by mid-week
The heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon as parts of Southern California are expected to see high temps (some in the triple digits) through Labor Day.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Mercedes-Benz opens its second-largest classic car center in Long Beach
Given Southern California's mild weather, time has been kind to Mercedes-Benz. Which is why the only Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in the U.S. is located here.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County
Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
San Juan Capistrano, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cypress High School football team will have a game with San Juan Hills High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
KTLA.com
Megan Telles’ Rancho Cucamonga community helped reach her dreams
KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles realized her reporter dreams in the Inland Empire. A self-described “Army Brat,” she traveled the world alongside her parents and older brother. Her high school years were spent at Rancho Cucamonga’s Los Osos High School. “My senior year I was ASB president....
Eater
Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped
Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?
Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
southocbeaches.com
Irvine Farmers Market Saturday August 27 2022
Irvine Farmers Market Saturday August 27 2022. #Irvine Certified #FarmersMarket is on Saturday’s in 2022. Irvine Farmers Market is at Mariner’s Church at 8:00am-12:00pm rain or shine. California Certified Farmers’ Markets are the real thing – places where genuine farmers sell fruits, nuts, and vegetables directly to the...
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
Pipeline operator to pay $13m over California coast leak
The operators of a pipeline that leaked crude oil onto California beaches has agreed to plead guilty to environmental pollution charges and pay $13 million, these companies said Friday. As part of plea agreements entered in federal court, they will pay a $7.1 million fine and hand over $5.8 million to compensate federal agencies involved in cleaning up 25,000 gallons of crude oil that spewed from their pipeline.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California
Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
8 birds donated to Anaheim family who lost home, pets in fire
An Anaheim family of 9 lost their home and a dozen birds in a fire, but a local group is stepping up to replace their feathered friends.
