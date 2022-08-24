ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

idesignarch.com

Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California

This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
IRVINE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Remembering Hometown Hero Cpl. Hunter Lopez, One Year Later

“It just kind of just feels like it’s only been a week of all this happening,” Alicia Lopez, Hunter’s mother, shared. It’s been one year since tragedy struck in Kabul, and one year since the desert lost one of its own, Corporal Hunter Lopez. “The year...
LA QUINTA, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
idesignarch.com

Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County

Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
IRVINE, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Eater

Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped

Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Vishnu

Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
AVALON, CA
southocbeaches.com

Irvine Farmers Market Saturday August 27 2022

Irvine Farmers Market Saturday August 27 2022. #Irvine Certified #FarmersMarket is on Saturday’s in 2022. Irvine Farmers Market is at Mariner’s Church at 8:00am-12:00pm rain or shine. California Certified Farmers’ Markets are the real thing – places where genuine farmers sell fruits, nuts, and vegetables directly to the...
IRVINE, CA
thelog.com

New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
AFP

Pipeline operator to pay $13m over California coast leak

The operators of a pipeline that leaked crude oil onto California beaches has agreed to plead guilty to environmental pollution charges and pay $13 million, these companies said Friday. As part of plea agreements entered in federal court, they will pay a $7.1 million fine and hand over $5.8 million to compensate federal agencies involved in cleaning up 25,000 gallons of crude oil that spewed from their pipeline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California

Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
RIVERSIDE, CA

