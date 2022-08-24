ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

247Sports

Cal star DL Brett Johnson out for season with injury

The California Golden Bears will spend a second straight season without their star defensive lineman Brett Johnson. Head coach Justin Wilcox announced on Saturday that Johnson is out for the year due to an injury suffered in Thursday's practice. In March of 2021, Johnson was involved in an automobile accident...
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

Unforced errors cost San Jose State volleyball first place in season-opening tournament

OGDEN, UTAH—For one set, it appeared that San Jose State volleyball was on the way to sweeping the season-opening tournament. But whether a serve hitting the net, a serve going too far, or an attack out of bounds, unforced errors allowed host Weber State (3-0) to take first place in the Wildcat Invitational with a 3-1 win over San Jose State (2-1) at Swenson Gym before over 400 spectators.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 1!

SALINAS, Calif. — Week 1 of High School Playbook Blitz is a return to the field for high schools around the Central Coast. The Bruins ended a 10-year drought by defeating King City on the road in week one. The Greenfield defense forced multiple turnovers on their way to a win.
kiiky.com

10 Best Community College In San Jose | 2022

Within the city limits of San Jose, there are two community colleges and 23 community colleges within a 50-mile radius. If you want to go to a comprehensive school, the City College of San Francisco is the place to go. City College of San Francisco is the most affordable in-state community college tuition in the San Jose area.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Teen Makes 3M Young Scientist Challenge Finals

Samaira Mehta, 14, is starting her freshman year at Archbishop Mitty this month. At this time, this young Santa Clara resident is also busy preparing to visit Minneapolis’s 3M Innovation Center in mid-October to compete in the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Mehta is one of the finalists vying...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Amancay Tapia

The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vegas24seven.com

Emporium Arcade Bar San Francisco To Host Midnight Sun Day Party Experience Featuring Chiefy Chiefy, Sept. 17

Emporium Arcade Bar’s San Francisco Location. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR SAN FRANCISCO TO HOST MIDNIGHT SUN DAY. Emporium Arcade Bar San Francisco, the lively venue known for its classic arcade games, colorful, fun-loving atmosphere and renowned drink menu, invites guests to Midnight Sun: A Day Party Experience presented by Toasted Life. The event will feature an exclusive performance by Chiefy Chiefy, the dynamic DJ duo comprising Grammy-nominated musicians Jidenna and Nana Kwabena. Attendees will be transported to the classic dub club dancehalls in Jamaica as they groove to hours of enthralling music.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

BART San Jose extension set to begin construction in 2024

(BCN) — BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are on track to begin construction of BART’s downtown San Jose extension by 2024, officials with the two transit agencies said Friday. Design and construction officials with BART and the VTA said in a joint meeting that tunnel boring and other heavy station construction activities […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers

At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

How a Palo Alto restaurateur cooked his way to $10K on Food Network

Guillaume Bienaimé's winning dish on "Alex vs. America," braised escargot vol-au-vent with a brown butter bearnaise sauce, is being served at Zola and BarZola through Aug. 25. (Photo courtesy Zola and BarZola) An email to Zola and BarZola chef and owner Guillaume Bienaimé contained an offer he couldn’t refuse...
247Sports

247Sports

