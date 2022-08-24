Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Cal star DL Brett Johnson out for season with injury
The California Golden Bears will spend a second straight season without their star defensive lineman Brett Johnson. Head coach Justin Wilcox announced on Saturday that Johnson is out for the year due to an injury suffered in Thursday's practice. In March of 2021, Johnson was involved in an automobile accident...
Unforced errors cost San Jose State volleyball first place in season-opening tournament
OGDEN, UTAH—For one set, it appeared that San Jose State volleyball was on the way to sweeping the season-opening tournament. But whether a serve hitting the net, a serve going too far, or an attack out of bounds, unforced errors allowed host Weber State (3-0) to take first place in the Wildcat Invitational with a 3-1 win over San Jose State (2-1) at Swenson Gym before over 400 spectators.
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 1!
SALINAS, Calif. — Week 1 of High School Playbook Blitz is a return to the field for high schools around the Central Coast. The Bruins ended a 10-year drought by defeating King City on the road in week one. The Greenfield defense forced multiple turnovers on their way to a win.
Adam Shaffer accounts for three touchdowns, lifts Salinas past Clayton Valley Charter
Salinas High football coach Steve Zenk may have offered what will be his shortest postgame talk of the season to his Cowboys on Friday night. In the wake of their 21-14 season-opening road win over ranked Clayton Valley-Concord, Zenk sent his team off to celebrate after reminding them that ...
kiiky.com
10 Best Community College In San Jose | 2022
Within the city limits of San Jose, there are two community colleges and 23 community colleges within a 50-mile radius. If you want to go to a comprehensive school, the City College of San Francisco is the place to go. City College of San Francisco is the most affordable in-state community college tuition in the San Jose area.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Teen Makes 3M Young Scientist Challenge Finals
Samaira Mehta, 14, is starting her freshman year at Archbishop Mitty this month. At this time, this young Santa Clara resident is also busy preparing to visit Minneapolis’s 3M Innovation Center in mid-October to compete in the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Mehta is one of the finalists vying...
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History
Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar San Francisco To Host Midnight Sun Day Party Experience Featuring Chiefy Chiefy, Sept. 17
Emporium Arcade Bar’s San Francisco Location. (Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR SAN FRANCISCO TO HOST MIDNIGHT SUN DAY. Emporium Arcade Bar San Francisco, the lively venue known for its classic arcade games, colorful, fun-loving atmosphere and renowned drink menu, invites guests to Midnight Sun: A Day Party Experience presented by Toasted Life. The event will feature an exclusive performance by Chiefy Chiefy, the dynamic DJ duo comprising Grammy-nominated musicians Jidenna and Nana Kwabena. Attendees will be transported to the classic dub club dancehalls in Jamaica as they groove to hours of enthralling music.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
San Francisco is getting a new entertainment venue
Round 1 is opening at five new locations including one in San Francisco.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
BART San Jose extension set to begin construction in 2024
(BCN) — BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are on track to begin construction of BART’s downtown San Jose extension by 2024, officials with the two transit agencies said Friday. Design and construction officials with BART and the VTA said in a joint meeting that tunnel boring and other heavy station construction activities […]
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
kion546.com
EXCLUSIVE: Woman considers leaving Bay Area after suffering concussion from attack in SJ
SAN JOSE, California (KGO) — A San Jose woman was robbed in the middle of the afternoon by two men. The victim says she hopes by sharing her story, the suspects will be caught and others won’t have to experience the terror she did. It happened on Mulcaster...
sanjoseinside.com
Are San Jose Police Salary Demands An Example of How Bay Area Is Unaffordable?
One measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations for the...
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
The Almanac Online
How a Palo Alto restaurateur cooked his way to $10K on Food Network
Guillaume Bienaimé's winning dish on "Alex vs. America," braised escargot vol-au-vent with a brown butter bearnaise sauce, is being served at Zola and BarZola through Aug. 25. (Photo courtesy Zola and BarZola) An email to Zola and BarZola chef and owner Guillaume Bienaimé contained an offer he couldn’t refuse...
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
