Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
Cardano Price Analysis: How Long Can Bulls Maintain ADA’s 2022 Lows?
Cardano (ADA) is trading near 2022 lows. ADA price looks bearish as it is trading below the key moving average. Speculators saw a 50% drop in trading volume as compared to the previous night. Cardano (ADA) is once again trending upward. However, the study suggests a sideways outlook for the...
themarketperiodical.com
Chiliz Price Analysis: CHZ Became The Weekly Top Gainer but How?
Chiliz token is moving upwards in an ascending parallel channel. On the 4-hour chart, the CHZ coin is struggling for more momentum at the 20-DMA. The Chilliz token is up 5.3% in the last 24 hours with USDT. Chiliz coin fell a little when BTC re-entered the $20K range this...
themarketperiodical.com
ApeCoin Price Analysis: What’s about this Bullish Momentum by APE Crypto?
ApeCoin price is trying to recover itself after the loss below the rising parallel channel over the daily price chart. APE crypto is trading below 20, 50 and 100-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of APE/BTC is at 0.000247 BTC with an intraday drop of 1.36%. Since July 13, ApeCoin’s...
Comments / 0