West Sioux raises substitute teacher pay
HAWARDEN—The West Sioux School District Board of Education unanimously approved higher pay for substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year. The board, at its Sept. 24 meeting, raised the wage to $140 a day. This amount would be paid for the first 10 consecutive days a substitute teacher would...
Saturday News, August 27
A Sioux City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2018. Twenty-Six-year-old Tayvon Davis was sentenced after being found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and multiple counts of child endangerment. He was also ordered to pay 50-thousand dollars to the estate of the infant Maelyn Myers. Myers was 19 months old when she died.
First day at West Sioux features 10 new teachers
HAWARDEN—Tuesday was the first day of school for West Sioux School District families, and this year there will be many new faces throughout the school district. Joining the staff for the 2022-23 school year are 10 teachers. Here’s a closer look:. Kaylea Hansmann. Age: 22. Resides in: Rural...
Siouxland high school scores and highlights
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Sioux City North – 44, South Sioux City – 0
Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A lucky winner of TCC’s “Get 10 Give 10″ sweepstakes was awarded a giant check for $10,000 Thursday night. TCC chooses one out of its 1,200 stores at random for the giveaway every quarter. The TCC Verizon store in Le Mars had...
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
Expo Center renamed "Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Expo Center is getting a new name as a result of a multi-year partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods. The venue is being renamed the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center. “We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods,” said Dirk...
Pee-Wee claims top spot in Big Boar Contest
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux County residents went the whole hog on a dream and finally got the results they were looking for. Marv Rietema of Sioux Center and Owen “Shorty” Sandbulte of Carmel teamed up to raise a boar for the Big Boar Contest at the Iowa State Fair. Weighing in at 1,300 pounds, a 6-year-old Hereford, Pee-Wee claimed first place Aug. 11.
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
Drought In Iowa Worsens, Lessens, As Farmers Plan For Harvest
Statewide, Iowa — Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the US Drought Monitor shows patches of red — representing extreme drought — in five western Iowa counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury. Statewide, 66 counties are now in some form of drought. That’s down from 67 counties last week.
Friday Football Preview for August 26th
It’s opening night for most high school football teams Friday night. Our broadcast coverage includes Sheldon at Sioux Center on KIWA AM 1550 and 100.7 FM. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley at Central Lyon George Little Rock. Orab Head Coach Tyler Lloyd and his...
Sioux County Welcomes Two New Deputies, Gets Ready For Further Changes
Orange City, Iowa — Two new faces are patrolling the roads and keeping the peace — serving and protecting — in Sioux County. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies have joined their ranks. They are Deputy Sheriff Alex Bakker and Deputy Sheriff Agustin Martinez. They tell us that both deputies began their careers and honorably served as officers of the Sioux Center Police Department.
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Lions leave no doubt in huge win over BHRV
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Week 1's game of the week featured two heavy hitters out of Northwest Iowa; last years 2A semifinalists, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; and last years 3A runners up, Boyden Hull-Rock Valley. This year the Lions produced an incredible performance in the season opener, defeating the Nighthawks...
Unusual amount of bats being found in Siouxlanders’ homes
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they're not so welcome inside anyone's house.
DAVIS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR HIS ROLE IN THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN AUGUST OF 2018. 26-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS WAS FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT BY A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY LAST MONTH IN THE DEATH OF 19-MONTH-OLD MAELYNN MYERS.
