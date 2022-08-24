Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Puerto Rico government to probe clashes at protest
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday said all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated. The announcement comes after media organizations denounced police who in one video...
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: Now, the main event
TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s primary elections went off with hardly a hitch, leaving most of the state’s winners and losers with clear outcomes long before bedtime Tuesday. Charlie Crist will be on the ballot again in November in his second race for governor as a Democrat. The Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the race to face Gov. Ron DeSantis, winning nearly 60 percent of the primary vote.
Citrus County Chronicle
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory's governor during his 2020 election campaign was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served...
Citrus County Chronicle
DeSantis wants pot companies to pay more
TALLAHASSEE — As Florida medical-marijuana companies continue to rake in cash, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said cannabis operators need to pay more for the opportunity to do business in the state. The state “should charge these people more,” DeSantis told reporters Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Artemis launch eyed as boost to state space efforts
TALLAHASSEE — With the next step in America’s return to the moon set for Monday, Florida’s aerospace agency views the launch of the unmanned Artemis 1 mission as reinforcing the importance of space-related business around Cape Canaveral. Dale Ketcham, Space Florida vice president of government and external...
Comments / 0