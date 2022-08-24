TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s primary elections went off with hardly a hitch, leaving most of the state’s winners and losers with clear outcomes long before bedtime Tuesday. Charlie Crist will be on the ballot again in November in his second race for governor as a Democrat. The Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the race to face Gov. Ron DeSantis, winning nearly 60 percent of the primary vote.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO