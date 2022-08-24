Read full article on original website
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Ray's Day: Robbie Ray dominant as Mariners top Guardians 4-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings, Dylan Moore and Ty France homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Sunday. Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory. The teams will run it back with a three-game series in Cleveland next weekend and perhaps again in October. The Guardians’ lead in the AL Central was trimmed to two games over Minnesota, which completed a sweep at home against San Francisco.
Taylor, Perez homer, Royals beat Machado, Padres 15-7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals’ 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a six-run eighth. Kansas City had dropped the first two games of the series and 11 of 15 overall. Jonathan Heasley (2-7) struck out seven in five innings in his first win since June 10. He was charged with three earned runs and four hits.
Devin Williams: This Is Why I Committed to UCLA
Williams, who becomes Mick Cronin’s first commit for the 2023 class, explains his thought process behind picking the Bruins over USC.
The "Memory Man" goes back in time to recount some of Pittsburgh's greatest sports moments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bob Petrella, a Beaver Falls native, is one of only 50 people in the world diagnosed with a Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, allowing him to recount past events in supreme detail.When Rich Walsh casually tossed out his birthday - February 19, 1976 - Bob knew exactly where to go."Oh, okay that was a Thursday. The day before Rich was born, I was driving a cab, which was a Wednesday. The guy was beeping at me, and I got out of the car, I was so mad, I got out of the car, slammed the car door, and...
LSU could be an option for this 2025 four-star legacy offensive lineman
The Tigers are one of several SEC (or soon-to-be SEC) teams in the mix for one of the top underclassmen prospects from the state of Louisiana. But beyond the benefits of in-state recruiting, they have a leg up as 2025 New Orleans interior lineman Brett Bordelon is an LSU legacy.
Corona Centennial big man Devin Williams commits to UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball
Williams has won back to back Southern Section Open Division championships with the Huskies.
