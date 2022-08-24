ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
99.9 The Point

15 Pics From Our Spooky Hike Through Colorado’s Mining Past

One thing you can't say about Colorado is that it's boring. Especially if you love the great outdoors and hiking is one of the things that you enjoy the most. There are so many different trails, types of trails, terrain, skill levels and payoffs that you can live here all of your life and still not hit every trail.
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
KRDO

The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
