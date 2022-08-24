Read full article on original website
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Hundreds of Elk Rolling Through a Big Field in Colorado
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
EAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny...
15 Pics From Our Spooky Hike Through Colorado’s Mining Past
One thing you can't say about Colorado is that it's boring. Especially if you love the great outdoors and hiking is one of the things that you enjoy the most. There are so many different trails, types of trails, terrain, skill levels and payoffs that you can live here all of your life and still not hit every trail.
cpr.org
We went to the lowest point in Colorado
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
Colorado Barely Makes it on the List of Best States to Live
Economy - 18 Education and Health - 10 Colorado also ranked number five when it came to income growth. Things are not all great in the state of Colorado. It appears that there is a problem with crime in our state as Colorado has ranked in the top five when it comes to the highest crime rate.
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events.
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
Energy site north of Fort Collins ordered to cease operations by CDPHE
An oil and gas site north of Fort Collins was ordered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to cease operations Thursday over concerns to public health.
Colorado Edition: Indigenous water management; deep rattlesnake lore; ‘Spin Me Round’ review
The seven western states in the Colorado River Basin are still looking for a way to conserve an unprecedented amount of water after failing to meet a federal deadline for a plan. The river’s two largest reservoirs are approaching critically low levels. Native people have lived in the Southwest...
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
Brave Little Doggie Chases Off A Bear In Colorado
What's the saying? It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. I think that perfectly sums up the incident that took place recently down in Castle Rock when a brave little pomeranian scared away a big bad bear. This...
DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state
(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
