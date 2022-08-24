ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen South kicks off Cheerleader Challenge

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With high school football kicking off this week – we are launching Cheerleader Challenge. Every week we will select a cheer squad and give them the opportunity to show their school spirit at a local business. Today, the Harlingen South cheerleaders got to spread...
HARLINGEN, TX
bryantbulldogs.com

Bulldogs drop opener to La Salle on Friday

SMITHFIELD/PROVIDENCE – Olivia Clarke scored her first-career goal but a three-goal fourth quarter lifted La Salle to a 4-1 victory over the Bryant University field hockey team in the season opener for both teams on Friday. It was a wild opener as the game started at 4:00 p.m. on...
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Versprille, Tamburello Hired as Women's Lacrosse Assistant Coaches

SMITHFIELD, R.I.- Bryant women's lacrosse coach Brianna Roche has announced the hiring of Jake Versprille and Zach Tamburello as assistant coaches. Versprille joins the Bulldogs after coaching stops at MIT and Franklin High School. During his time in Cambridge, Versprille coached a USILA First Team All-American, three Academic All-Americans, and numerous All-NEWMAC selections. In 2022, he helped coach the Engineers to school record seasons in goals, assists, and total scoring. Versprille was a four-year player at Springfield College, helping lead the Pride to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He graduated in 2016 with a degree in sport management.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ValleyCentral

RGV business wins grand prize in H-E-B competition

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise from small business creators across the state. The competition, which first launched in […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: After Winter Storm Uri, Texas lawmakers did not do enough to help consumers

I think last session, after the Uri winter storm, we knew that the grid was really not able to withstand a super cold season or a super hot summer. And we made reforms. But those reforms were not enough. We replaced the PUC, the public utility commission. We replaced the board of ERCOT, which manages the grid. We also required the producers, the power generators, the gas generators to winterize their equipment, their production equipment. We also tried to identify all the grid infrastructure that needed weatherization.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Rio Hondo ISD benefits from active shooter training

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Independent School District Police Department hosted an Active Shooter Level 1 exercise. The exercise took place at the high school and middle school on Aug. 16-17 and Aug.18-19, said a news release. The drill was to help local law enforcement agencies work together should a situation arise. […]
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
US105

Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX

The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
MISSION, TX
anjournal.com

Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain

Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Edinburg Chamber Accepting Man & Woman of the Year Nominations

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Man & Woman of the Year Award. The winners will receive recognition at the 90th annual Installation & Awards Banquet on Nov. 16. Each year, the Edinburg Chamber organizes a committee that appoints a man and a woman...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
LA JOYA, TX

