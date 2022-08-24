Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen South kicks off Cheerleader Challenge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With high school football kicking off this week – we are launching Cheerleader Challenge. Every week we will select a cheer squad and give them the opportunity to show their school spirit at a local business. Today, the Harlingen South cheerleaders got to spread...
bryantbulldogs.com
Bulldogs drop opener to La Salle on Friday
SMITHFIELD/PROVIDENCE – Olivia Clarke scored her first-career goal but a three-goal fourth quarter lifted La Salle to a 4-1 victory over the Bryant University field hockey team in the season opener for both teams on Friday. It was a wild opener as the game started at 4:00 p.m. on...
bryantbulldogs.com
Versprille, Tamburello Hired as Women's Lacrosse Assistant Coaches
SMITHFIELD, R.I.- Bryant women's lacrosse coach Brianna Roche has announced the hiring of Jake Versprille and Zach Tamburello as assistant coaches. Versprille joins the Bulldogs after coaching stops at MIT and Franklin High School. During his time in Cambridge, Versprille coached a USILA First Team All-American, three Academic All-Americans, and numerous All-NEWMAC selections. In 2022, he helped coach the Engineers to school record seasons in goals, assists, and total scoring. Versprille was a four-year player at Springfield College, helping lead the Pride to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He graduated in 2016 with a degree in sport management.
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident just got a bit richer!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McAllen-based sugar-free chamoy company wins 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best contest
San Antonio-based contestant Puro Nitro canned coffee didn’t place in the contest, but it will be available in H-E-B stores soon.
tpr.org
Texas' 'trigger ban' takes effect. Rio Grande Valley abortion advocates remain undeterred.
In the Rio Grande Valley, about a month before Texas implemented the anti-abortion Senate Bill 8, Edinburg’s City Council voted on whether to pass a local ordinance to outlaw abortion in Edinburg. In response, abortion supporters filled the town hall and the initiative failed. “That was an instance that...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas near the border
If you get the numbers right you can live in North, South, East, or West Texas and you can score a Texas Lottery payday.
RGV business wins grand prize in H-E-B competition
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Annie Leal, from McAllen, won the grand prize for her “I Love Chamoy” product at H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. Each year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best reviews samples of Texas-made food, beverages, and general merchandise from small business creators across the state. The competition, which first launched in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
tejanonation.net
Newcomer Ruby Anne hosts Tejano benefit concert with more rising stars to support RGV charities on Aug. 27
Tejano newcomer Ruby Anne is hosting a benefit concert with proceeds donated to support many charities in the Rio Grande Valley. The singer from Brownsville, Texas, announced Ruby Anne’s 281 Takeover Tejano Wildfire featuring performances from other rising Tejano stars like herself at 281 Saloon in Brownsville on Saturday, August 27.
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: After Winter Storm Uri, Texas lawmakers did not do enough to help consumers
I think last session, after the Uri winter storm, we knew that the grid was really not able to withstand a super cold season or a super hot summer. And we made reforms. But those reforms were not enough. We replaced the PUC, the public utility commission. We replaced the board of ERCOT, which manages the grid. We also required the producers, the power generators, the gas generators to winterize their equipment, their production equipment. We also tried to identify all the grid infrastructure that needed weatherization.
Rio Hondo ISD benefits from active shooter training
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Independent School District Police Department hosted an Active Shooter Level 1 exercise. The exercise took place at the high school and middle school on Aug. 16-17 and Aug.18-19, said a news release. The drill was to help local law enforcement agencies work together should a situation arise. […]
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX
The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
anjournal.com
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain
Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
Texas church will pay damages for its “Hamilton” performance
McALLEN, Texas – Earlier this month a Texas church staged their own version of the musical Hamilton. The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church announced that they will be paying damages for their actions. Hamilton is a musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda telling the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton...
valleybusinessreport.com
Edinburg Chamber Accepting Man & Woman of the Year Nominations
The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Man & Woman of the Year Award. The winners will receive recognition at the 90th annual Installation & Awards Banquet on Nov. 16. Each year, the Edinburg Chamber organizes a committee that appoints a man and a woman...
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis. “Really had a lot of misconceptions about what was going on,” Elia Moreno with the Texas Christian Community Development Network said.
Seafood and sand await in Cameron County's Rio Grande Valley
The title for the southernmost county in Texas belongs to Cameron County, part of the Rio Grande Valley. And heading due south on a road trip pays off, with everything from sand and surf to the best local seafood — and even a taste of outer space. Consult this...
5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
Comments / 0