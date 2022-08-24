Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
fox44news.com
Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody
Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody. Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges. An arrest affidavit stated that at...
fox44news.com
Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
Killeen men sentenced 10 to 20 years in prison for armed robberies: Report
Two men were given prison sentences for armed robberies spanning several months in Killeen on Wednesday.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man shot while stabbing, killing wife gets 61 years after guilty plea
A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday in the February death of the woman he called his wife. Byron Otis Bryant, 51, of Waco, was shot by a bystander attempting to stop him as he stabbed Minerva Rosas, 61, at a convenience store near New Road and Interstate 35 on the evening of Jan. 28, police said at the time.
CBS Austin
Austin man convicted of 9 counts of forgery of currency, sentenced to 18 years in prison
BURNET, Texas — A Burney County jury convicted an Austin man of nine counts of forgery of currency last week. In a press release, District Attorney Wiley B. McAfee said the jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on Tuesday, August 16, and convicting Gerardo Barlow, 34, on all 9 counts. He also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
Court records reveal more details surrounding Auditorium Shores homicide
After a suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide, court records were filed Thursday in Travis County with an overview of the investigation.
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
Round Rock arrest made in April homicide investigation
A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
Victim identified in Barton Springs Pool homicide
Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning after they said they found a man's body near Barton Springs Pool.
2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
CBS Austin
Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school
A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
fox44news.com
Trial begins for women accused in Temple murder
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The murder trial of two women who were teens when arrested for the murder of a Temple man is underway – with jury selection in Bell County’s 426th District Court. Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabriella Swint have remained in the...
Temple announces new multimillion-dollar plan for police department
The City of Temple recently announced a new plan to pour more funding into its police department. The plan will be implemented between fiscal years 2023 through 2028.
KWTX
Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
