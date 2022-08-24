ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody

Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody. Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges. An arrest affidavit stated that at...
MOODY, TX
fox44news.com

Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
MEXIA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man shot while stabbing, killing wife gets 61 years after guilty plea

A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday in the February death of the woman he called his wife. Byron Otis Bryant, 51, of Waco, was shot by a bystander attempting to stop him as he stabbed Minerva Rosas, 61, at a convenience store near New Road and Interstate 35 on the evening of Jan. 28, police said at the time.
WACO, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man convicted of 9 counts of forgery of currency, sentenced to 18 years in prison

BURNET, Texas — A Burney County jury convicted an Austin man of nine counts of forgery of currency last week. In a press release, District Attorney Wiley B. McAfee said the jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on Tuesday, August 16, and convicting Gerardo Barlow, 34, on all 9 counts. He also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road

A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
NOLANVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
fox44news.com

Trial begins for women accused in Temple murder

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The murder trial of two women who were teens when arrested for the murder of a Temple man is underway – with jury selection in Bell County’s 426th District Court. Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabriella Swint have remained in the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
NOLANVILLE, TX

