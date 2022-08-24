Read full article on original website
Argentina Vice President Asks Demonstrators to Go Home After Unrest
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner asked her supporters to halt a protest on Saturday, while defending their right to demonstrate, after prosecutors requested a 12-year prison sentence for alleged corruption. After a tense day in which thousands took to the streets to defend her and...
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
War Monitor: Israeli Strike Targeted Missile Depot in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media...
Ukraine Allows Sailors to Leave Country in Likely Boost for Grain Shipments
KYIV (Reuters) - Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country's ports. Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision had been...
Protesters Block Peru's Interoceanic Highway After Clashes With Police
LIMA (Reuters) - Hundreds of miners blocked a stretch of Peru's Interoceanic Highway near the border with Brazil on Friday, after a clash between police and protesters the day before left at least one dead and more than a dozen injured. The protest in the Amazonian region of Madre de...
Russia Forces in Syria Say Israeli Jets Attacked Research Facility - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported. Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and...
Former Nigerian Militants Get Contracts to Combat Oil Theft
YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company has hired a company owned by former militant Tompolo, whose movement's attacks on facilities in the early 2000s crippled oil production, to protect installations and tackle rampant theft, his spokesman said. It was one of five security contracts awarded as theft and...
U.S. Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait Consistent With U.S. Policy - White House Aide
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The passage of two U.S. warships on Sunday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait is "very consistent" with the U.S. "one China policy" and seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official said. "This was planned long ago," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson,...
Bank of Canada seeks external candidate for revamped deputy governor role
OTTAWA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is revamping its fourth deputy governor role in an effort to bring "fresh and diverse perspectives" to its governing council, seeking out an external candidate to help set monetary policy on a part-time basis.
Mexico President Changes Tack in Bid to Put National Guard Under Army
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday switched his strategy to put the military in charge of the National Guard to crack down on violence fueled by organized crime. Noting he did not have the votes for a two-thirds majority in Congress needed for constitutional...
Migrants Bused to U.S. Capital From Texas Struggle to Secure Housing, Medical Care
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly a month after arriving with their 1-year-old daughter on a bus sent by the governor of Texas to Washington, D.C., Colombian couple Noralis Zuniga and Juan Camilo Mendoza are unsure how long they will be allowed to stay in their city-funded hotel room. The couple, who...
