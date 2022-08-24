Read full article on original website
Taiwan Says China Still Carrying Out Military Activities Around Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 23 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Sunday, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. That included seven Chinese aircraft that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
Putin's Call for More Troops Shows Russia 'in Trouble' in Ukraine: Hertling
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said Saturday that the Russian president's order comes as his "units on the frontline are at very low strengths."
Russia Withdrawing Jets From Crimea Amid Attacks From Ukraine – Report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed this week that Kyiv forces will take back Crimea from Russian occupation.
Ukraine's New Black Hornet Drones Can Spy on Russian Military Undetected
The micro-drones can be operated with GPS and can fit in one's palm, performing spy missions and other reconnaissance.
U.S. Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait Consistent With U.S. Policy - White House Aide
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The passage of two U.S. warships on Sunday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait is "very consistent" with the U.S. "one China policy" and seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official said. "This was planned long ago," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson,...
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
U.S. and China reach landmark audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies
HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.
Taliban jabs Pakistan over US drones: ‘don’t use your airspace against us’
The Taliban’s acting defense minister on Sunday accused Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to enter and attack Afghanistan through Pakistan’s airspace. “According to our information, the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,” the Taliban’s Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a Kabul news conference, per translations.
At least 21 'filtration' sites identified in Russian-controlled territory, say Yale researchers
Researchers at Yale University say they have uncovered 21 "filtration" sites in the Russian-controlled territory of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
U.S. Accelerating HIMARS Production to Help Ukraine: Pentagon Official
Ukraine is "effectively employing" the lightweight mobile launchers, according to the Department of Defense.
Sudanese Journalists Form Independent Union to Defend Freedoms
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese journalists have formed the country's first independent professional union for decades, in what campaigners said was an important step towards re-establishing freedoms after a military coup. "The victory is to regain our syndicate after more than 30 years in order to defend the freedom and professionalism...
Ukraine Allows Sailors to Leave Country in Likely Boost for Grain Shipments
KYIV (Reuters) - Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country's ports. Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision had been...
Russian Forces Hit Motor Sich Plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region - RIA
(Reuters) - Russian air forces hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying. The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region which...
Turkey Says It 'Neutralised' Nine PKK Members in Northern Iraq
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's military and intelligence unit "neutralised" nine members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in operations in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry and state-run media said on Saturday. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.
Peru Government Proposes 9% Budget Increase for 2023
LIMA - The Peruvian government presented its 2023 budget plan to Congress Friday, proposing a 9% increase from this year's initial budget to 215 billion soles ($55.93 billion). According to the proposal, published on Congress' website, the government estimates economic growth of 3.5% next year, as announced Thursday by the...
Wall Street ends in a hole after Powell's Wyoming speech
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended Friday with all three benchmarks more than 3% lower, as Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's signal that the central bank would keep hiking rates to tame inflation nixed nascent hopes for a more modest path among some investors.
