Coming Soon: The Cardano Hard Fork

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson says the Vasil Hard Fork is set for September. “We’re not quite over the finish line.”. The Ethereum Merge may be right around the corner—but so is Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. Cardano is a peer-reviewed proof-of-stake blockchain which supports smart contracts and...
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Did Israeli Regulators Know How Insolvent Celsius Was? And Did Bitboy Really Let Atozy Off the Hook?

Also, Web3 CEO Maggie Love asks just how decentralized Ethereum is if Amazon hosts most of the network’s nodes. It was an underwhelming week; the prices of all leading cryptocurrencies went down over the last seven days, but not by much. There were relatively fewer stories of crypto adoption, or regulation, or fresh disasters from the ongoing crypto winter, than usual.
Crypto Lending Platform Compound Rolls Out Fresh Upgrade for DeFi Users

The new iteration of the Compound protocol targets security, capital efficiency, and improved user experience. Compound, the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for borrowing and lending crypto, has launched a new “streamlined” version of the protocol called Comet. The launch follows a successful governance proposal, with the protocol’s...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink on Freaky Fed Friday

The week was relatively quiet in terms of market-moving news—until Fed Chair Jay Powell took the podium in Jackson Hole. The crypto market was having an uneventful week amid these late-summer doldrums—until Friday, when the world’s leading cryptocurrency dropped 4% in the space of 24 hours. The...
Token Powering Ethereum Staking Platform Lido Finance Tumbles

Lido Finance’s native token has fallen amid slowing demand for staking and mixed expectations of the upcoming Ethereum merge event. Lido Finance’s native token, LDO, has fallen almost 10% earlier this morning—representing the largest financial drop within the top 100 cryptocurrencies on the market. It has since recovered, however, from today's low of $1.91 to roughly $2 at press time.
SEC Delays VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Decision Another 45 Days

The U.S financial regulator has again delayed the decision on VanEck's latest spot Bitcoin ETF application by 45 days. VanEck, the New York-based asset management firm, is once again forced to wait for the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to rule on its latest Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application.
