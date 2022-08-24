Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Everett Van Pelt of Perry
Everett Van Pelt, 91, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at MercyOne Hospice Care in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at the First United Methodist Church in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Murdock Funeral Home.
theperrynews.com
Jayette swimmers open campaign with triumph
As always, the roster of the Perry High School girls swim team is a short one. And has become the case, those numbers are still capable of compiling an impressive amount of points. Rarely in the past two decades has the team numbered much more than 10, and this year...
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Woodward Academy youth located, returned to campus
The youth who left the campus of the Woodward Academy Saturday night has been located and returned to campus, according to public safety radio traffic. For more information, call the Dallas County Sheriff’s office or the Woodward Police Department at 515-993-4567.
theperrynews.com
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
One youth walks off Woodward Academy campus Saturday
A youth left the campus of the Woodward Academy Saturday night, and law enforcement seeks his whereabouts. According to public safety radio traffic, the youth was last seen on the campus about 8:30 p.m. and was “walking toward town,” wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. If you...
theperrynews.com
Saturday’s ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival brings joy to all
Mild late-summer weather made the ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival 2022, sponsored by Hispanics United for Perry (HUP), a pleasure for young and old Saturday in Pattee Park. Following the 10 a.m. parade down Willis Avenue, the park filled with food vendors, merchandise sellers, peddlers of public information and fun and games for the kids at the annual festivities.
theperrynews.com
Fall programming highlights Perry Public Library
Perry Public Library/Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Events. Saturday Storytimes continue in September at Perry Public Library, at 10:15 a.m., September 3, 10, 17, 24. Join us for stories, pre-literacy activities, and crafts at these free events. No registration is needed. The September 10 and 24 sessions are bilingual. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569 or visit our website: http://www.perry.lib.ia.us.
theperrynews.com
Blonde sisters Jayde, Phoebe answer Laura’s Quick Questions
Sisters Jayde Stewart Fellom and Phoebe Stewart are the owners of Perry’s newest downtown store—Blonde Sisters Boutique. They grew up in Perry and are two of six siblings split evenly between girls and boys. Both have furry kids—Jayde has Shanel, a chow chow, Ava, a shiba inu, and Sidney, a silky terrier. Phoebe has Bubba, a Chihuahua.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
theperrynews.com
Panthers stumble in first net action
PANORA, IA — Visiting West Central Valley ruined the season opener for Panorama volleyball Tuesday with a 3-0 victory in WCC action. The Wildcats won with scores of 25-15, 25-23 and of 25-16. Jaidyn Sellers led the Panthers with six kills, with Cayden Iredale adding four, Keira Simmons three...
theperrynews.com
Fall sports seasons kick into gear for area high schools
Some sports start a bit later than others when the new school year beins, but by the time Sept 3 rolls around all area football, cross country, volleyball and girls swimming teams will be underway. The schedules for Perry, Woodward-Granger and Panorama for Tuesday through Sept. 3 will include all...
theperrynews.com
Hawk harriers start strong at Jester Park
GRANGER, IA — The cross country season for Woodward-Granger started Monday with the Hawks hosting several schools at Jester Park. The W-G boys won their side, with the host girls second. although W-G freshman Eva Fleshner was the first individual to cross. The Hawk boys scored 45 points, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 26
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Zackary Babcock of Urbandale was traveling in the 33000 block of Zook Spur Place when he lost control on a curve, and his vehicle entered the ditch and overturned. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $15,000. Juan...
theperrynews.com
Cogil carries Panthers to win over TigerHawks
COLFAX — Panorama junior tailback Ryan Cogil carried the ball 34 times Friday at Colfax-Mingo, visiting the end zone on six occasions while compiling 304 yards as the Panthers pulled away for a 57-33 victory. Cogil was burst onto the scene this season and has 540 yards and nine...
theperrynews.com
Rivalry between W-G and Madrid to feature new traveling trophy
That there is little love lost between the sports teams — and, some would say, the communities themselves — of Woodward-Granger and Madrid is well known. Perhaps the greatest emotional pull for their respective fan bases comes during football season, and long streaks favoring either team only adds to the desire to “pay those guys back” or to “keep the run going.”
Comments / 0