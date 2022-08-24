ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS

(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton

Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
BOUTON, IA
We Are Iowa

Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms

Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
IOWA STATE
msn.com

KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines

When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Perry, IA
Government
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Perry, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
Dallas County, IA
Government
County
Dallas County, IA
City
Dallas, IA
Dallas County, IA
Traffic
KCCI.com

Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital

PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Law Enforcement Responds to Threat at Dallas County Hospital

A threat made to the Dallas County Hospital Friday evening drew law enforcement and other entities out as a caution. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning. No other details are known at this time.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#H Avenue#170th
theperrynews.com

Saturday’s ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival brings joy to all

Mild late-summer weather made the ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival 2022, sponsored by Hispanics United for Perry (HUP), a pleasure for young and old Saturday in Pattee Park. Following the 10 a.m. parade down Willis Avenue, the park filled with food vendors, merchandise sellers, peddlers of public information and fun and games for the kids at the annual festivities.
PERRY, IA
who13.com

Classic course on steakhouse’s menu every night

You can enjoy new items on the menu of Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how he makes the classic Beef Wellington. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ames to build aquatic center on property with contaminated soil

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is moving forward with a plan to build an indoor aquatic center near an area with contaminated soil. The city council approved the location earlier this week. The Fitch Family Aquatic Center would be constructed on property currently owned by the Iowa...
AMES, IA
1380kcim.com

Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson

The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
JEFFERSON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theperrynews.com

Fall sports seasons kick into gear for area high schools

Some sports start a bit later than others when the new school year beins, but by the time Sept 3 rolls around all area football, cross country, volleyball and girls swimming teams will be underway. The schedules for Perry, Woodward-Granger and Panorama for Tuesday through Sept. 3 will include all...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Rain chances returning to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement

A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Rain and storms Saturday evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday has been beautiful with lots of sun and warmth. Our next system comes in Saturday. We should start dry, but clouds and rain chances increase as we move into the afternoon hours. Storms will be likely to develop after around 3 p.m. or so. They’ll stick around through the evening Saturday and into the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
DES MOINES, IA
superhits1027.com

State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
CLAY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy