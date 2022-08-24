ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! fans concerned after Ryan Long reveals health scare that could affect his Tournament of Champions performance

By Darian Lusk
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
JEOPARDY! star Ryan Long has revealed that his recent health scare left him suffering a difficult side effect.

Fans are thrilled he's otherwise recovered from his terrifying 2020 hospital stay but are concerned ahead of his Tournament of Champions performance.

Beloved Uber driver Ryan Long drove his way to Jeopardy! fans' hearts in June Credit: ABC
He revealed an ongoing health issue before competing in the Ken Jennings-hosted Tournament of Champions Credit: Getty

Season 38 of Jeopardy! wrapped on July 31st and is now airing reruns until September 12th.

When the beloved brainy quiz show returns, alum Ken Jennings, 48, will be splitting his hosting duties permanently with actress Mayim Bialik, 46.

Ken is also hosting the show's biggest tradition - the Tournament of Champions - starting October 31st.

21 players who won the most games last year will be back, facing off for a grand prize of $250K - and Ryan is well among them, though he's sadly revealed a deeply troubling issue that's lingering.

Ryan, the beloved Philadelphia-based rideshare driver who won 16 games, $300K and so many fans in June, will be returning to Culver City on October 31st for the games.

He opened up on Tuesday to Philadelphia Magazine, scoring a full-page spread, before he goes.

Ryan looked inquisitively dashing in his feature story striking a broad-shouldered thinking pose with a shorter hairstyle.

He said the contestant he most fears playing in the Tournament of Champions is Amy Schendier.

"Anybody with any brains would worry about facing her," he explained, before opening up further.

'MY MEMORY IS SHOT'

Ryan was also asked in the dozen or so question-and-answers about what fans don't know about Jeopardy!: "the physical and mental toll. You have to stay sharp all day long in a constant state of competition and TV readiness."

But most concerning to fans was when he was asked the one thing he's surprisingly bad at.

"Remembering things," he told the magazine.

"My memory has been shot since I had covid."

Ryan lightened the mood in his interview by also saying that he was taxed on his earnings: "way...way too much."

'WE'RE STILL ROOTING FOR YOU!'

Fans were worried about what Ryan revealed, but are of course still rooting for the working class hero.

One Redditor wrote: "Even though he said his memory’s been shot since getting covid, I hope he goes far in the ToC

Another expressed: "I know given the competition, who knows, but I’d love for him to win the TOC.

"Just a nice humble down-to-earth guy who has found himself in a remarkable spot."

A third simply exclaimed: "Yea Ryan !!"

'IT WAS LIFE OR DEATH'

The 39-year-old, who was taken down by weatherman Eric Ahasic - also returning in fall - endeared so many fans with his Jeopardy! run.

His big personality, pop culture category sweeps and humbly hilarious Q&A stories thrilled fans endlessly.

Ryan would look down at his winning score and shake his head in bewilderment every game - and began his run by pumping out an Arnold Schwarzenegger impression.

More earnestly, Ryan spoke about his son and brought Mayim near tears in another Q&A.

"He wants to come to California, he wants to go to the theme parks - the best thing is, I have time to do these things with him now.

"I don't have to, you know, work and say 'I can’t do it,' now we can just go wherever we want," Ryan shared, as he worked so many odd jobs in Philly before winning his life-changing earnings.

But what Ryan didn't reveal on-stage in June was that he had more than just a mild case of Covid.

Ryan opened up on the official Jeopardy! site after his heartwarming run that though he successfully auditioned but before he got on, things took a turn and "then COVID came knocking."

Ryan said: "I had managed to avoid getting sick the entire previous year, but after a few days back at work, my luck finally ran out.

"It went bad pretty quickly. I ended up in the hospital for two and a half weeks..."

"The hospital staff brought it home to me pretty quickly that they weren’t sure I’d make it.

"I still keep the picture my doctor gave me of my saturated lungs on my phone, as a reminder of how close I came to never seeing my son again."

Thankfully, Ryan was able to recover as he shared on the site: "... The experience taught me not to take anything for granted, and it relit a fire in me that I thought had gone out a long time ago: the fire to do something with my life."

STIFF COMPETITION

Ryan is playing against Amy, who won 40 games in January, Matt Amodio, who won 38 games when Season 38 began in September 2021, and Canadian tutor Mattea Roach , who won 23 games in May.

The series of matches will air instead of regular episodes, starting October 31st.

In addition to Amy, Matt, Mattea, and Ryan - the other contestants and their wins are Jonathan Fisher (11 wins), Brian Chang (7), Courtney Shah (7), Eric Ahasic (6), Zach Newkirk (6), Megan Wachspress (6), Andrew He (5), Tyler Rhode (5), Jackie Kelly (4) John Focht (4), Margaret Shelton (4), Maureen O’Neil (4), and Christine Whelchel (4).

The final two spots are reserved for the show’s first-ever Second Chance Tournament Winners which includes Sadie Golberger of the infamous "Harriet Tubman" signature snub.

Ken will be hosting that as well one month before the ToC.

The tournament has taken place since 1964, spanning back to the Art Fleming era, who hosted for 20 years before Alex Trebek's treasured tenure starting in 1984.

The games give the biggest stars from last season a chance to go head to head for the first time and it's a stacked list this year.

But Ryan's odds are still strong since he's the fourth highest-ranking in games won with 16 - so maybe he's just being humble as ever.

Ryan Long has revealed his 'memory is shot from Covid' Credit: TWITTER/ @blirish_charm
Ryan suffered a 3-week-long hospital stay before his original Jeopardy! run Credit: Twitter/@blirish_charm
Some are concerned but are rooting for him and thrilled he's otherwise healthy as he goes against trivia titans like Mattea Roach starting October 31st Credit: ABC

Comments / 9

diane howard
3d ago

Love you Ryan 💖 Beat the odds in taking out the 3 top rated players!

Reply
14
bavarian one
2d ago

He is my favorite contestant. He is a humble kind gentle soul of a man. I’ll be rooting for you Ryan!

Reply
3
