Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Options Action: Tesla's stock split
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
Your Monday set-up: What to do following today's sell-off
The traders on what to expect from the markets Monday. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide for a second week
Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Are tech valuations vulnerable? Here are the names to watch
CNBC's Bob Pisani makes sense of tech valuations. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
CNBC
Final Trades: BABA, ARKK & SLB
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector
Paul Meeks, Independent Solutions Wealth Management portfolio manager, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential buying opportunities in the tech sector. Meeks also explains why he's looking for tech names that can still grow earnings and revenue this year and move higher following their earnings conference calls. "You have to grow, and you have to grow almost regardless of poor macroeconomic conditions," Meeks tells CNBC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe
Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
The Final Call: KRE & IYR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
The Top 5 Insider Buys This Week
Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector. Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy. Watch Thursday's full episode of Mad Money with Jim Cramer — August 25, 2022. watch now. Watch Thursday's full episode of Fast Money — August...
CNBC
'Summer of cynicism'? How ETF investors are navigating the volatility
The summer rally has rolled into period of fits and starts through August as the threat of a possible recession looms. But as a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve hangs in the balance, some investors are doing away with short-term debt and finding pockets of strength in large caps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
How bitcoin's mining activity could point to a bottom for the cryptocurrency
A capitulation and shakeout of bitcoin miners is often associated with the late stages of a bitcoin cycle. Analysts say that the market is now in that period, which could signal a bottom for bitcoin is close. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal runs through the technical analysis.
CNBC
The housing bull market is over, says Bank of America
The Call of the Day: Bank of America downgrades homebuilders. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
A closely-watched bitcoin metric is flashing a buy signal that has historically led to huge gains
Bitcoin could be poised for outsized gains if recent technical signals regarding mining hash rate are to be believed. Hash rate, studied in various ways, is used by crypto investors to try to figure out when the market might bottom. One indicator known as "hash ribbons" recently flashed a "buy...
CNBC
The drivers of accelerating inflation essentially evaporated, says Fundstrat's Tom Lee
Fundstrat's Tom Lee offers his take on Fed Chair Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
The power of Powell's speech was enough to break the spell on the markets, says WSJ's Greg Ip
Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at the Wall Street Journal, joins the 'CNBC Special: The Fed Factor' to discuss Powell's statement at Jackson Hole this morning. With CNBC's Steve Liesman.
CNBC
Fund manager names 2 stocks to navigate 'higher for longer' inflation
As the market looks to Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, it is clear that inflation is back on the minds of investors once again. "We believe inflation will stay higher for longer and rates will be higher than expected.. inflation won't be easily tamed," fund manager Jordan Cvetanovski said. He names 2 stocks he likes to navigate the persistent inflation.
CNBC
AppTech Payments Corp
There is no recent news for this security. AppTech Payments Reports Second Quarter 2022 ResultsAugust 4, 2022TipRanks.
CNBC
Invesco Insured Municipal Income Trust
There is no recent news for this security. Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare DividendsAugust 1, 2022TipRanks.
Comments / 0