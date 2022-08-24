ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Options Action: Tesla's stock split

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide for a second week

Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
Final Trades: BABA, ARKK & SLB

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector

Paul Meeks, Independent Solutions Wealth Management portfolio manager, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential buying opportunities in the tech sector. Meeks also explains why he's looking for tech names that can still grow earnings and revenue this year and move higher following their earnings conference calls. "You have to grow, and you have to grow almost regardless of poor macroeconomic conditions," Meeks tells CNBC.
The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe

Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
The Final Call: KRE & IYR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
The Top 5 Insider Buys This Week

Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector. Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy. Watch Thursday's full episode of Mad Money with Jim Cramer — August 25, 2022. watch now. Watch Thursday's full episode of Fast Money — August...
'Summer of cynicism'? How ETF investors are navigating the volatility

The summer rally has rolled into period of fits and starts through August as the threat of a possible recession looms. But as a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve hangs in the balance, some investors are doing away with short-term debt and finding pockets of strength in large caps.
Fund manager names 2 stocks to navigate 'higher for longer' inflation

As the market looks to Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, it is clear that inflation is back on the minds of investors once again. "We believe inflation will stay higher for longer and rates will be higher than expected.. inflation won't be easily tamed," fund manager Jordan Cvetanovski said. He names 2 stocks he likes to navigate the persistent inflation.
AppTech Payments Corp

There is no recent news for this security. AppTech Payments Reports Second Quarter 2022 ResultsAugust 4, 2022TipRanks.
