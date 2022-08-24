Read full article on original website
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Rare Nevada fish to get full review for possible US listing
RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials say there’s enough evidence a rare fish along the California-Nevada line may be at risk of extinction to warrant a yearlong review to determine if it should be listed under the Endangered Species Act. Conservationists who petitioned for protection of the...
Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans
Housing advocates across Idaho say the need for housing is dire, with many individuals living in cars and being evicted or priced out of their homes on a daily basis, and they are calling on Idaho’s Congressional delegation to take action at the federal level to increase affordable housing support. The Idaho Asset Building Network held a press conference on Thursday morning to highlight its efforts to urge federal and state policymakers to enact long-term housing solutions. Representatives from Saint Alphonsus Health System, the Idaho...
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial
BOISE (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment...
Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao.
