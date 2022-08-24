ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Britain's Liam Broady leads criticism of Novak Djokovic for hanging onto a place in the US Open draw - and denying a lucrative spot to a fringe player - despite being unable to enter America due to Covid laws

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Novak Djokovic faced criticism as he waited until the last minute to decide whether to remain in the US Open draw, taking place on Thursday.

Britain's Liam Broady will not have been alone in his unease at Djokovic still being on the entry list, even though his chances of entering America look forlorn.

Broady, who is in this week's qualifying event, pointed out that someone is missing out on a main draw slot if the Serb stays in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5C64_0hU7NGPv00
Novak Djokovic, pictured after winning Wimbledon last month, is set to miss next week's US Open because of his Covid vaccination status

As of Wednesday night, Djokovic was hoping for a late change of US government policy, which currently forbids the unvaccinated from entering the country.

Keen to avoid the debacle seen in Australia in January, Open organisers have consistently stated they will not be lobbying for individuals to get special treatment. Djokovic is adamant he will not take a Covid vaccine.

The draw is at 5pm UK time on Thursday, but the Wimbledon champion could theoretically wait until the weekend to officially withdraw.

That prompted Broady to tweet: 'There should be a rule against late withdrawals from slams when you know you aren't going to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WRHK_0hU7NGPv00
The Serbian star has refused to have the Covid vaccine and will be barred from entering the United States to play in the New York Slam as things stand

'Really tough on No 1 seeds in qualifying seeing players they know aren't playing on the main draw list but still having to go through qualifying.'

Broady is among the Brits hoping to join what is already a bumper entry of men in next week's Grand Slam.

Cam Norrie, who will be seeded eighth in Djokovic's absence, leads a group that features Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Kyle Edmund.

Emma Raducanu will also find out later what awaits her when the draw is made, as she faces up to the pressure of defending her title while still aged only 19.

Serena Williams is one of the potential first round match-ups, at what will be a final Grand Slam for the great American.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7Rvo_0hU7NGPv00
Djokovic lands in Dubai (left) after being deported from Australia in January for not being vaccinated; now it looks like he won't be in the US Open (right, after winning in 2015) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhbxB_0hU7NGPv00

While Covid is a lingering issue when it comes to Djokovic, the war in Ukraine continues to cast a shadow.

Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, was forced to withdraw from a fundraising event on Wednesday night after objections from Ukrainian players.

Belarus is a key ally of Russia and the US Tennis Association announced she would not be turning out in the 'Tennis Plays For Peace' exhibition at Flushing Meadows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYwAO_0hU7NGPv00
Liam Broady pointed out that someone is missing out on a main draw slot if the Serb stays in

'We appreciate her willingness to participate,' said a statement.

'Given the sensitivities to Ukrainian players, and the ongoing conflict, we believe this is the right course of action.'

Brits Heather Watson and Katie Boulter both breezed into the second round of qualifying.

Watson hammered Russian Marina Melnikova 6-1, 6-0 while Boulter eased past France's Fiona Ferro 6-2, 6-3.

German former Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber has withdrawn from the US Open after announcing her pregnancy.

Comments / 4

