Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports at 3.4 mln T, half last year's figure- ministry

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's total grain exports for the 2022/23 harvest stood at 3.41 million tonnes on Aug. 26, just under half of the volume at the same time of last year's harvest, according to data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry. Ukraine's exports have been severely disrupted by Russia's...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources

DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday. The south Asian country, among importers...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent...
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

Taliban jabs Pakistan over US drones: ‘don’t use your airspace against us’

The Taliban’s acting defense minister on Sunday accused Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to enter and attack Afghanistan through Pakistan’s airspace. “According to our information, the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,” the Taliban’s Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a Kabul news conference, per translations.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson plans to sign off on new £30bn nuclear plant in his final week in power, sources say

Boris Johnson will call for a massive increase in Britain’s domestic energy production this week, as he signs off on funding for a new nuclear power station. The Prime Minister is expected to use his final speech in office to insist that a lasting solution to the current energy crisis must include a massive scaling up of the UK’s domestic energy resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations. The trip, from Aug. 29 to Sept....
CHINA

