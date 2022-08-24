Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports at 3.4 mln T, half last year's figure- ministry
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's total grain exports for the 2022/23 harvest stood at 3.41 million tonnes on Aug. 26, just under half of the volume at the same time of last year's harvest, according to data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry. Ukraine's exports have been severely disrupted by Russia's...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday. The south Asian country, among importers...
Agriculture Online
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent...
Taliban jabs Pakistan over US drones: ‘don’t use your airspace against us’
The Taliban’s acting defense minister on Sunday accused Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to enter and attack Afghanistan through Pakistan’s airspace. “According to our information, the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,” the Taliban’s Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a Kabul news conference, per translations.
Boris Johnson plans to sign off on new £30bn nuclear plant in his final week in power, sources say
Boris Johnson will call for a massive increase in Britain’s domestic energy production this week, as he signs off on funding for a new nuclear power station. The Prime Minister is expected to use his final speech in office to insist that a lasting solution to the current energy crisis must include a massive scaling up of the UK’s domestic energy resources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties
SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations. The trip, from Aug. 29 to Sept....
Comments / 0