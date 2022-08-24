Read full article on original website
WOWK
Lyons shares expectations for 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like many Mountaineer football fans, Shane Lyons has been eagerly awaiting the return of the Backyard Brawl for years. When he became director of athletics at WVU in 2015, Lyons said one of his top priorities was to put the Backyard Brawl back on the schedule.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season, the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
WOWK
Cox welcomes the challenge of playing a new position at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From an outside linebacker at North Dakota State to a spear at West Virginia. Jasir Cox had quite a few adjustments to make when joined the Mountaineers over the summer, but that’s exactly what he was looking for. Cox transferred to WVU to prove he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Backyard Brawl breakdown: Pitt's top 5 wins in the series vs. WVU
The football teams of Pitt and West Virginia started playing each other in 1895. The Mountaineers won the first three games by scores of 8-0, 6-0 and 6-5. They decided to keep playing, anyway. In 1904, after scoring a total of 29 points over six games, Pitt won 53-0, starting...
WOWK
No. 21 WVU women’s soccer top SFU on Sunday
Junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy led the offense with one goal and one assist to help the No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team notch a 3-0 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, on Sunday afternoon. WVU (2-1-1, 0-0 Big 12) took 29...
WOWK
GBN Podcast: Full WVU football 2022 season preview
West Virginia football returns to the gridiron on the first day of September, and the Mountaineers are on the precipice of a consequential season. It begins with the resumption of the Backyard Brawl when the Mountaineers face No. 17 Pitt in the Steel City. From there, they get right into Big 12 play shortly before heading to Lane Stadium to defend the Black Diamond Trophy.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Welcomes New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to Morgantown
West Virginia University hosted new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on campus all day Thursday. WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons gave Yormark a tour of Morgantown, including the football and basketball facilities. Yormark was very impressed with West Virginia’s resources. “Your facilities are better than any one I’ve...
Daily Athenaeum
'The Backyard Brawl': A brief history of the matchup between WVU and Pitt
The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began. On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again,...
WOWK
Neal Brown Show Exclusive: breaking down the depth chart
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s officially game week for Neal Brown’s Mountaineers. The head coach hasn’t released an official starting lineup, but he did give some insight on the depth chart in an exclusive interview for the debut episode of the Neal Brown Show. As he has...
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
WOWK
Former WVU star Victor Scott II hits first pro homer
It isn’t taking long for WVU’s single-season stolen bases leader to acclimate to the minors. Victor Scott II hit his first professional home run for the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday, launching a shot to right field against the St. Lucie Mets. Scott went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot as Palm Beach won 11-5.
Prep Football: Cogar’s first win is golden
CLEAR FORK – West Virginia University and Pitt will renew the “Backyard Brawl” next Thursday in Pittsburgh. Friday night at the Burial Ground it was the “Backyard Brawl” Wyoming County style, when Westside welcomed Wyoming East for possession of the famed Golden Shovel. As if...
WOWK
No. 21 West Virginia Falls to No. 10 Penn State
The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-0, to No. 21 Penn State at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night. Despite senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey’s slew of impressive saves in the first half, the Penn State attack wore down West Virginia (1-1-1, 0-0 Big 12) in the second half to score two goals and secure the win.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Shooting Guard Cashius McNeilly No Longer With Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
Some news out of left field concerning the Pitt men’s basketball program. Former JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, who signed with the Panthers back in June, is no longer with the Panthers basketball program. Pittsburgh Sports Now has not yet heard a reason for this late departure. The 6’4″ guard...
voiceofmotown.com
Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins
An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
WSAZ
Black Eagles blanked by Morgantown
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Morgantown Mohigans jumped on South Charleston early in the season opener and went on to win in dominating fashion 50-0 Thursday night. Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.
wajr.com
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ discovery pushes WVU student group into action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU student Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, introduced earlier this summer, now has clear direction with the discovery of “Rainbow fentanyl” in Morgantown. U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld and WVU student Azeem Khan are the co-chairs of the group established after two Ohio State University students died from taking counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.
Morgantown blows out South Charleston
The Carl Lee era in South Charleston is off to a rocky start.
SportsZone Highlights: Keyser at RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Keyser (1-0) defeated Robert C. Byrd (0-1) by a final score of 35-21. Robert C. Byrd faces Oak Glen next week.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
