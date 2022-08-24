Read full article on original website
SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was...
Small fire at Butte County's Neal Road landfill quickly contained
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Five engines responded shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday to the landfill on Neal Rd. after a fire was reported. According to CAL FIRE Butte Unit's public information officer, Rick Carhart, the fire was kept to 40' x 50' in size. Carhart said their firefighters will...
15-year-old backs car into mom, possibly breaks her leg
GRANITE BAY — A 15-year-old child got in the driver's seat of a car and backed it into their mom, possibly breaking her leg.According to a CHP — Auburn representative, the child got behind the wheel as the mother was putting items into the car.At some point, the child back the car up, and the mom was close enough for the vehicle to hit her.CHP says the incident happened in the area of Cavitt Stallman Road and Douglas Boulevard. The mother was transported to the hospital by CHP, but no information on her condition has been released.
Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations are no longer in place for the Still Fire in Nevada County and forward progress has been stopped.Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is 44 acres and 20% contained.
Woodland HS student hospitalized after crash with vehicle
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland High School student was taken to a hospital after they were involved in a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened at Beamer and California streets. Officials said the student is in stable condition with...
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
Head-On Crash in Colusa County Causes Four Fatalities
Fatal Accident Occurs on Interstate 5 Involving Wrong-Way Driver. A head-on crash in Colusa County north of Woodland caused the death of four people on August 22. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road at around 12:48 a.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of a Nissan Altima was going north along the wrong side of Interstate 5 when it struck a newer Nissan Altima heading south.
CAL FIRE firefighters at the scene of structure and vegetation fire in Paskenta
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:21 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the forward spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Crews are still working to contain the structure fire. The Toomes Fire started on Friday on Toomes Camp Road in Paskenta as a structure fire. The fire...
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Detectives have taken over the investigation. The exact details about what happened have not been released.We will continue to update this story as more information is released.
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
Still Fire near Lake of the Pines prompts evacuations Saturday afternoon
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. One residential structure has been destroyed, but evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire, though CAL FIRE firefighters and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office remain on scene with equipment at the vegetation fire off Wolf Road and Still Road near Lake of the Pines, according to a CAL FIRE NEU update on Facebook.
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
CHP Yuba-Sutter Traffic Alert for Thomas Rhett Concert Tonight in Wheatland
(CHP Yuba-Sutter release) – For those of you traveling to the Toyota Amphitheatre to see Thomas Rhett on Friday, August 26, 2022 we are letting you know the concert is nearing a sell out. The capacity of the Toyota Amphitheatre is 18,500+/-. This causes A LOT of traffic delays getting into the venue.
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
Man arrested in Oroville with replica fire arms and controlled substance
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Oroville Police Department on August 26, around 10 am, Oroville Police received a call of a man with a firearm near the back property of 1st United Methodist Church in Oroville. Officers learned that daycare was in session at the church. Officers immediately...
Grandson of Willows couple killed in 1994 crash furious about convicted killer's parole being granted
A man convicted of killing a Glenn County couple in a DUI crash almost thirty years ago has just won his request to be released on parole. For the first time Action News Now is getting reaction from the grandson of the couple that was killed, Doc and Winona Fox.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
