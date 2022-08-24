ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

whitewaterbanner.com

20th Annual Dirk Seibold Alumni Cross Country Meet Held Saturday

The Whippet Cross Country Teams kicked their race schedule off Saturday, August 27, on the campus of UW-Whitewater. It was the 20th edition of the Dirk Seibold Alumni Meet. The weather was terrific for August and the course is challenging – a great combination! It’s the first rust buster of the year for the kids as they embark on their 2022 season.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities. Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates. Shane Hoffman was one of...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
CBS 58

'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

WHS Class of 1957 Reunion – Aug. 20, 2022 at 841 Brewhouse

Whitewater High School Class of 1957 Reunion – Aug. 20, 2022 at 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater. Ann (Kearns) Warner, Nancy (Riedel) Cole, Sandra Rae (Fisher) Madsen, Eloise (Wendell) Natalizio, Marilynne (Benes) Albrecht, Arlene (Geske) Trewyn, Wayne Congdon. Row 2 (Left to right) James Dehler, Jerry Vannoy, Tom Kraus, John...
WHITEWATER, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

On-Stage Protest Leads Marquette To Postpone 2022 Convocation Ceremony

The Black Student Council at Marquette University says it protested during the school’s convocation ceremony Thursday in response to the elimination of the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Marquette officials say the ceremony for the incoming freshman class will be rescheduled. The BSC says it is “absurd” that there...
whitewaterbanner.com

100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening

Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
JANESVILLE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location

More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
CEDARBURG, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Obituary: James “Jim” Schlough, 90

Jim was born on the Schlough family farm September 14, 1931, during the widespread Depression. His family moved to Connersville, WI and lived in a lean-to on the side of a feed mill. There, their trucking business improved, and a new house was built. They eventually became a family of seven with two girls and three boys. On the family farm, Jim was able to have cattle of his own and started with a $25 registered Holstein calf. In his late teens, Jim bought his own farm, which was maintained by a couple through his Army and college years, and eventually purchased it from him.
WHITEWATER, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee

What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
MILWAUKEE, WI

