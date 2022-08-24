Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
discoverhometown.com
Prep football results: Hartford tops Germantown, West Bend West snaps 37-game losing streak.
Hartford rebounded from a first week loss with a 42-21 win over Germantown on Aug. 26. Germantown remained winless after two games. Slinger was undefeated after two games, as the Owls beat Marshfield on Aug. 26, 35-21. West Bend East dominated the second half against Sheboygan North to win 42-17...
whitewaterbanner.com
20th Annual Dirk Seibold Alumni Cross Country Meet Held Saturday
The Whippet Cross Country Teams kicked their race schedule off Saturday, August 27, on the campus of UW-Whitewater. It was the 20th edition of the Dirk Seibold Alumni Meet. The weather was terrific for August and the course is challenging – a great combination! It’s the first rust buster of the year for the kids as they embark on their 2022 season.
nbc15.com
UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities. Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates. Shane Hoffman was one of...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
whitewaterbanner.com
WHS Class of 1957 Reunion – Aug. 20, 2022 at 841 Brewhouse
Whitewater High School Class of 1957 Reunion – Aug. 20, 2022 at 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater. Ann (Kearns) Warner, Nancy (Riedel) Cole, Sandra Rae (Fisher) Madsen, Eloise (Wendell) Natalizio, Marilynne (Benes) Albrecht, Arlene (Geske) Trewyn, Wayne Congdon. Row 2 (Left to right) James Dehler, Jerry Vannoy, Tom Kraus, John...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
On-Stage Protest Leads Marquette To Postpone 2022 Convocation Ceremony
The Black Student Council at Marquette University says it protested during the school’s convocation ceremony Thursday in response to the elimination of the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Marquette officials say the ceremony for the incoming freshman class will be rescheduled. The BSC says it is “absurd” that there...
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
whitewaterbanner.com
100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening
Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
CBS 58
Waukesha approves Jackson Sparks memorial field, despite opposition from neighbors to lights & sound system
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night, on Aug. 24, the city of Waukesha's Plan Commission voted 4-2 to build a little league baseball complex in honor of Jackson Sparks. But the approval came despite vocal opposition from several neighbors concerned about the impact of one specific part of the plan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
whitewaterbanner.com
Obituary: James “Jim” Schlough, 90
Jim was born on the Schlough family farm September 14, 1931, during the widespread Depression. His family moved to Connersville, WI and lived in a lean-to on the side of a feed mill. There, their trucking business improved, and a new house was built. They eventually became a family of seven with two girls and three boys. On the family farm, Jim was able to have cattle of his own and started with a $25 registered Holstein calf. In his late teens, Jim bought his own farm, which was maintained by a couple through his Army and college years, and eventually purchased it from him.
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
WNCY
9 Year Old Girl Flown To The Hospital After Bales Of Hay Fell On Her
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 9-year-old girl from the Township of Eden is being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 Wednesday afternoon to a call that...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
Comments / 0