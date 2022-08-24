Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Real Reason Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Prince Harry To Avoid Visiting The U.K.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new careers and their last visit to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee show that the pair have kept themselves busy, and now it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning another visit to the United Kingdom. Although he was born,...
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tatler.com
Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California
She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Feuding With Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
A deep dive into the headlines and reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are feuding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn
A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buckingham Palace Source Throws Some More Shade At Meghan And Harry
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now living in California, they have made it clear that they would like the opportunity to return to the U.K. with their two children whenever possible. In fact, Harry is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the British government over his desire to personally pay for police protection while in his home country. "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in," Harry's legal team said in a 2021 statement (via CNN).
Meghan Markle's Friend Gives A Stark Warning About Her Safety
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry experienced a run of unexpected problems when they decided to step down as senior working royals. According to People, the Duke of Sussex claimed he was left without fiscal support from his family and relied on money that his late mother, Princess Diana, had left him. He told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview that the "family literally cut me off financially." While the couple eventually made lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, the Sussexes found themselves seeking additional security. As full-time royals, they were privy to police protection in the U.K., but that changed when they moved to the U.S.
Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death
We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
Body Language Expert Points Out How Prince Harry Changed the Day He Married Meghan Markle and Made Her No. 1
A body language expert picked up on signs Prince Harry displayed during his wedding that she says showed "his fun role evaporated" and Meghan became No. 1 in his life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I ate like Meghan Markle for 10 days, and I could easily keep it up forever
From waking up with lemon water to dining on tacos and sushi, here's what it was like to eat like the former member of the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't destroying the monarchy. They're ensuring its survival.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced criticism for speaking about the issues they faced while working royals.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we...
marthastewart.com
Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment
It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan Markle lets slip adorable nickname for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has let slip the sweet nickname she uses for her husband Prince Harry. Fans are learning lots about the Duchess of Sussex thanks to her brand new podcast Archetypes, which dropped on Spotify this week. On the first episode of the podcast, which works to 'investigate, dissect, and...
Why A Royal Author Believes Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was A Huge Mistake
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by stepping down as full-time royals in January 2020, according to the BBC. Royal spectators were left wondering what pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the royal family. But in March of that year, Meghan and Harry sat down for a stunning interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey. It was the most controversial royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. Fans of Meghan and Harry poured out sympathy and support on social media while some questioned the motivation and truth behind the landmark interview. In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," Meghan and Harry's biographer, British journalist Tom Bower writes unflattering stories about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and ignored the queen's plea to make nice with her father Thomas Markle.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome A Special New Family Member
When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, chose to leave their duties and the United Kingdom behind for a more quiet life in California, fans of the royal family were not thrilled. While the Duke of Sussex shared that he chose to leave the U.K. for his family's safety, their approval rating still went down amongst royal supporters.
Comments / 1