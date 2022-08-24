ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a fitness expert – there’s an everyday item that’s ruining your workout and it can really hurt you

By Ivana Xie
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A FITNESS expert has revealed an everyday item that may be ruining your workout routine.

Bree-Anna Burick revealed four ways that smartphones are disrupting your gym session, and how they can leave you with an injury.

A fitness expert has revealed how your smartphone may be ruining your gym session Credit: Getty
A fitness expert said texting while exercising can impair our stability Credit: Getty - Contributor

Smartphones are used to track people's progress or for inspiration but these devices are ruining your workout routine, Burick of BarBend says.

That's because cell phones can apparently impair our balance and stability.

Running or performing Olympic lifts requires a good amount of stability and balance and without that, we are at risk of injuring ourselves with a failed lift or embarrassing tumble.

It also slows down a person's reaction time, Burick says.

Texting or talking on the phone while exercising can lead to injuries.

Studies suggest that your posture can become unstable, which can worsen your balance and stability by up to 45 percent, Burick said.

This can ultimately lead to falling or tripping on a treadmill or when walking outside.

If you're spending your rest time on your phone, it might make you less coordinated too, so keeping your smartphone around may be doing more harm than good.

Using your phone means you are probably doing more low-intensity workouts.

It's OK to do low-intensity workouts, but if your intention was a high-intensity workout and you become distracted by your phone, then it is best not to use it.

A low-intensity workout also means a reduced cardiorespiratory workout as well.

"Frequent smartphone users are more likely to choose sedentary activities related to their phone — scrolling through social media, perhaps — than performing physical activity," Burick said.

"Which can negatively affect cardiorespiratory fitness."

Burick also said: "Excessive cell phone use has been linked to higher blood pressure."

Last but not least, she says using your cellphone can distract you and impact your movements.

It may seem harmless at first, but it can lead to less efficient workouts.

It may be best to remove your cell phone during physical activity to achieve a better workout overall.

