Santa Monica Daily Press
Council approves new eviction protections
Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
spectrumnews1.com
Deputy gangs: The battle over LA County Sheriff's Department
This week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is back with us to discuss why he has not shown up at recent hearings of the LA County Civilian Oversight Commission investigating deputy gangs. He also shares his thoughts about the approved measure that will allow voters to decide whether the...
2urbangirls.com
A message from Alex Villanueva, Sheriff of Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES – With November elections months away, the campaign to re-elect Alex Villanueva sent out a message to supporters of what he has been able to accomplish in his first term leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency. Even The Times admits it takes more than one...
Washington Examiner
Gascon likely would not have survived recall election in Los Angeles: Poll
Los Angeles County voters would likely succeed in recalling District Attorney George Gascon if a recall election were held today, a new poll shows. The University of California, Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies found that efforts by the grassroots recall campaign resulted in a 41% lead in public sentiment against Gascon, who has riled up victims' rights advocates, prosecutors, and police over his policies that promote minimal prison time for criminals, the Los Angeles Times reported.
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
davisvanguard.org
State Clears More than 1250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months
Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom on Friday announced that the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools. To highlight the successful state efforts, Governor Newsom...
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City's Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city's contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
27 new officers graduate from LAPD academy, giving hope to addressing department's staffing issues
As the Los Angeles Police Department reports not meeting its staffing goals, a graduation ceremony on Friday is giving the department some hope.
internationaltechnology.com
City tries to cancel use of the term homeless
Public officials in Los Angeles have called for instead using such labels as ?people living outside?. America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."
theavtimes.com
Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
LA City Attorney files lawsuit against owners of apartment complex in effort to curb gang activity
The Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed a lawsuit against the owners of an apartment building in South L.A., which police say is a stronghold for a violent street gang.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: LA receives $209 million in state funds for new permanent housing
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing in an effort to address the state's homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom and city officials announced Wednesday. The city will convert seven sites into permanent housing and contribute an...
LAUSD teachers to boycott first of 4 scheduled `optional’ instructional days
The union representing Los Angeles Unified School District teachers announced Friday that its members have voted to boycott the first of four “optional” instruction days that were added to the LAUSD’s academic calendar this year without union negotiations. “The district chose to add these `Accelerated Days’ at...
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
msn.com
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
foxla.com
LAPD losing personnel at alarming rates, unable to quickly hire new officers
LOS ANGELES - Many kids used to dream of growing up and being a hero... a police officer. But lately, fewer are choosing the badge. The Los Angeles Police Department is losing more officers than the department can recruit. "In the last 3 years this organization has lost more than...
buffalonynews.net
Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target
Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
Westchester residents frustrated with growing homeless encampment
Since the pandemic began, some Westchester residents say they don't feel safe going to their public park where a homeless encampment has grown and even spilled over into the parking of the library and senior center. On Thursday, handicap parking spaces taken by RV's could be seen, along with campers and their belongings in the breezeways, just some of the reasons that Lisa Gains recently organized a group called Save Westchester Park. "Fewer and fewer people are wanting to go to our own public park and our library because they don't feel safe," Gains told CBSLA. Gains, who organized the group after months...
coloradoboulevard.net
Letter From San Rafael Elementary School Parents
A letter from San Rafael Elementary School parents was sent to Mayor Victor Gordo, PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed. D., and PUSD School Board Members. The letter, in support of the school’s head custodian and the principal, was sent on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, with 358 signatures. It had 374 signatures as of 9:34 pm:
