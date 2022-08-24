ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council approves new eviction protections

Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
spectrumnews1.com

Deputy gangs: The battle over LA County Sheriff's Department

This week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is back with us to discuss why he has not shown up at recent hearings of the LA County Civilian Oversight Commission investigating deputy gangs. He also shares his thoughts about the approved measure that will allow voters to decide whether the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

A message from Alex Villanueva, Sheriff of Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES – With November elections months away, the campaign to re-elect Alex Villanueva sent out a message to supporters of what he has been able to accomplish in his first term leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency. Even The Times admits it takes more than one...
Washington Examiner

Gascon likely would not have survived recall election in Los Angeles: Poll

Los Angeles County voters would likely succeed in recalling District Attorney George Gascon if a recall election were held today, a new poll shows. The University of California, Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies found that efforts by the grassroots recall campaign resulted in a 41% lead in public sentiment against Gascon, who has riled up victims' rights advocates, prosecutors, and police over his policies that promote minimal prison time for criminals, the Los Angeles Times reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylmar, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Malibu, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

State Clears More than 1250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom on Friday announced that the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools. To highlight the successful state efforts, Governor Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Hall#Confinement#Prison#The Board Of Supervisors#Sytf
internationaltechnology.com

City tries to cancel use of the term homeless

Public officials in Los Angeles have called for instead using such labels as ?people living outside?. America's most populous county, Los Angeles, hasn't yet cracked the code on solving homelessness, but local government officials have come up with a way to change conversations about the crisis: canceling the term "homeless."
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
buffalonynews.net

Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target

Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Westchester residents frustrated with growing homeless encampment

Since the pandemic began, some Westchester residents say they don't feel safe going to their public park where a homeless encampment has grown and even spilled over into the parking of the library and senior center. On Thursday, handicap parking spaces taken by RV's could be seen, along with campers and their belongings in the breezeways, just some of the reasons that Lisa Gains recently organized a group called Save Westchester Park. "Fewer and fewer people are wanting to go to our own public park and our library because they don't feel safe," Gains told CBSLA. Gains, who organized the group after months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Letter From San Rafael Elementary School Parents

A letter from San Rafael Elementary School parents was sent to Mayor Victor Gordo, PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed. D., and PUSD School Board Members. The letter, in support of the school’s head custodian and the principal, was sent on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, with 358 signatures. It had 374 signatures as of 9:34 pm:

Comments / 0

Community Policy