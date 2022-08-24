Since the pandemic began, some Westchester residents say they don't feel safe going to their public park where a homeless encampment has grown and even spilled over into the parking of the library and senior center. On Thursday, handicap parking spaces taken by RV's could be seen, along with campers and their belongings in the breezeways, just some of the reasons that Lisa Gains recently organized a group called Save Westchester Park. "Fewer and fewer people are wanting to go to our own public park and our library because they don't feel safe," Gains told CBSLA. Gains, who organized the group after months...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO