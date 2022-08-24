ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Woman Flees Crash Scene-Leaves Four-Year Old in Car

A 35-year-old Austin woman is currently in jail after she fled the scene of an accident. When she fled, she left her four-year-old son to crawl out of a rolled-over car by himself. In a story published by FOX-7 in Austin, Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
BUDA, TX
msn.com

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
LEANDER, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KWTX

Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
