"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO