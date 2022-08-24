Read full article on original website
Mother of child at center of Amber Alert faces 3 felony charges
According to affidavits, Jessica Skelton, 22, faces charges of burglary of a residence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and interference with child custody.
Austin Woman Flees Crash Scene-Leaves Four-Year Old in Car
A 35-year-old Austin woman is currently in jail after she fled the scene of an accident. When she fled, she left her four-year-old son to crawl out of a rolled-over car by himself. In a story published by FOX-7 in Austin, Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop...
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
APD launches homicide investigation after man dies from being shot earlier this month
The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died at the hospital Wednesday after being shot at a north Austin gas station earlier this month.
fox7austin.com
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
Court records reveal more details surrounding Auditorium Shores homicide
After a suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide, court records were filed Thursday in Travis County with an overview of the investigation.
Austin Police respond to incident at 15th and Red River
There was a heavy police presence around 10 p.m. UTPD said they and the Austin Police Department are investigating.
msn.com
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
CBS Austin
Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school
A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
Round Rock arrest made in April homicide investigation
A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
fox7austin.com
Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
KSAT 12
Burglary suspect arrested in Schertz after barricading himself inside home
SCHERTZ, Texas – Police in Schertz arrested a man who they say barricaded himself inside a home trying to evade police after a burglary. Kodee Lee Dunfee, 26, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Schertz police responded to a call at about 4:30 a.m. for a burglary in progress...
APD identifies victim, releases more details in SH 71 fatal crash in Oak Hill area
This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 66th fatal crash of 2022, according to APD.
1 dead after overnight I-35 crash involving a pedestrian
One person was pronounced dead Saturday around 1 a.m. after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 2100 block of North Interstate 35’s upper deck.
KWTX
Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
