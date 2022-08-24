ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Ukrainian boy adjusting to American life through Newton dance studio

By Anna Meiler
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIUGN_0hU7GGjo00

After fleeing Ukraine, 14-year-old boy adjusts to American life through Newton dance studio 03:43

NEWTON - One step at a time, Andrii Balkovyi is building a new life in America.

When the war in Ukraine began in February, Balkovyi's family fled their home of Zaporizhzhia, where Russian troops seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

"I know I need to stay here. I can't move back to Ukraine. I can't," Balkovyi said. "A lot of people are dying every day. Young boys like me and my friends."

Like thousands of others escaping the conflict, he, his mother, and sister made the harrowing journey to Poland.

"Five days sitting in car without toilet, without food," said Balkovyi. "I heard a lot of rockets shooting, so that's terrible."

His oldest sister, Rita Riley, bought them plane tickets from Poland to Boston, the city she has called home for the past eight years.

"I couldn't wrap my head around that this is really happening," said Riley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7vg5_0hU7GGjo00
Andrii Balkovyi says dancing has helped him cope with leaving Ukraine. He has found a partner at a Newton studio, which is giving him free lessons, and is dancing competitively. CBS Boston

Andrii is grateful to be safe in America, but he misses the life he left behind, spending time with friends and family, playing the piano and ballroom dancing. In a flash, the war ripped all of that away.

"I was crying a lot because I had a really good life. I have plans for my future."

Now, the 14-year-old is trying to rearrange the pieces of his old life into a new one, starting with dancing.

"Me and my wife, we wish to help people from Ukraine suffering such a great tragedy. What do you know, three weeks later, we get phone call there is a boy who needs help," said Basil Basil Issaev, the owner of Balera Ballroom Dance Studio in Newton.

Issaev moved to America from Russia when he was a teenager to dance professionally. He opened a dance studio with his partner and wife about a decade ago. They're now giving Andrii free lessons and helping him adjust to life in a new country.

"I think with everything else being changed, the fact he can still be dancing, competing is extremely important and keeps him going," said Issaev.

There's another dancer at the studio who has been searching for a partner for more than a year. When Andrii arrived, they were an instant match, and now they're competing together across the country.

"I am dancing and that makes me a little more happy," said Balkovyi.

But, so much of this new life remains uncertain. Right now, the whole family is living in Rita's studio apartment in Boston and relying on her income, which is especially challenging because she's a single parent.

"They cannot legally work, and I'm the one to support them," said Riley.

Andrii, his mother, and sister are in the U.S. on a visitor visa. They're applying for asylum, but it's a waiting game.

"Until then, they need help in any way possible," said Riley.

Even with so much up in the air, Andrii keeps putting one foot in front of the other with determination and with hope.

"Where I will be in the future, it makes me happy, because in this country, I will get good future," said Balkovyi.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA
hwy.co

The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America

If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
BOSTON, MA
tornadopix.com

They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Newton, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Society
Newton, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Tinybeans Boston

10 Things to Do in Boston Over Labor Day Weekend

If there’s one thing that Labor Day weekend signals, it’s the end of summer and a last chance to check off all those Boston summer activities you haven’t quite gotten around to yet. For busy Boston families it’s also about having a reason to gather with friends one last time before school starts and we return to our weekly routines. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the road for one last adventure before the leaves start to change, now’s the time to find all the great things to do in Boston Labor Day weekend.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival

BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.MARSHFIELD FAIRAn August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year. Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/When: August 19-28, noon-10pmWhere: 140 Main Street, MarshfieldCost: $15 online, children...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ballroom Dance#Ballroom Dancing#American Life#United States#Russian#Cbs Boston Andrii
CBS Boston

Lightning bolt brings downs bricks from chimney of Cambridge home

CAMBRIDGE -- A bolt of lightning hit the chimney of a home in Cambridge Friday when a powerful line of afternoon thunderstorms blasted through the area.The lightning strike knocked off some bricks of the home on Oxford Street, but it did not trigger a fire.The city building inspector is assessing the house to make sure it's still safe. 
CAMBRIDGE, MA
vanyaland.com

Boston producers hit the surf for a ‘Beats on the Beach’ Block Party

Rilla Force is making sure Boston squeezes some final summer “feels” out of August in more ways that one. Fresh off the release of his new electronic banger “FEELS” (out today, August 26), the producer has also co-organized the Beats on the Beach Block Party, a beatmaker-focused event taking over Dorchester’s Malibu Beach tomorrow (August 27).
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Russia
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA
94.3 WCYY

Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire

Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy