Alabama State

Donald Trump's Former Campaign Co-Chair Perry Hooper Jr. Charged With Sexual Assault In Alabama

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Montgomery County Detention Facility;Mega

Perry Hooper Jr. , who served as a co-chair of Donald Trump ’s 2016 presidential campaign, was arrested and charged with sexual assault this week, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking development reportedly took place on Tuesday when Hooper was arrested and charged with first degree sexual assault in connection to an alleged incident that took place at a Hamptons Inn on August 16.

Mega

Captain Saba Coleman , who also serves as a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department, revealed the 67-year-old former Alabama state lawmaker was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a bond set at $15,000.

Although Coleman confirmed Hooper was arrested, there was initially confusion regarding exactly which agency arrested the former GOP lawmaker.

Coleman, who claimed Trump’s former campaign co-chair was "taken into custody" by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, was contradicted by the chief deputy U.S. Marshal in Montgomery, Dante Gordon , who said his agency was not involved in the arresting process.

"The US Marshals are our partnering agency and receive all our violent crime warrants,” Captain Coleman said in an attempt to clarify the confusion. “Charges that Hooper is facing fits the criteria as such."

Mega

Hooper previously served in the Alabama House of Representatives for 19 years from 1984 to 2003, and he currently sits on the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee.

Perry Hooper Sr. , Hooper Jr.’s father, served as an Alabama chief justice for six years from 1995 to 2001.

“The Alabama Republican Party strongly condemns all forms sexual abuse and sexual assault,” the state’s GOP said in a statement shortly after Hooper's shocking arrest.

“We are committed to personal rights and public safety,” they added. “We will be monitoring this situation closely as it makes its way through the judicial process.”

Mega

According to Alabama’s legal code, sexual assault in the first degree is a felony and defined as either subjecting "another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion" or "subjecting another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being incapacitated."

If convicted of the sexual assault charge against him, Hooper could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

