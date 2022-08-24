Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choices
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston
'Baby Holly' Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custody
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing in
fox26houston.com
Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need
HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury. That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair￼
Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
getnews.info
Emergency dentist in Houston are now accepting walk in appointment
“Walk-In Dental ensures 24 hours emergency services in Houston for any dental issues.”. Walk In Dental provides emergency dentists in Houston for dental emergency care. Emergency Dental services are provided to individuals suffering from dental injuries. Walk in Dental is a 7 days emergency care at our Walk-In Dental Treatment...
Click2Houston.com
International Overdose Awareness Day: 4 mothers to hold annual awareness event in honor of loved ones
HOUSTON – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, a time for the world to come together to put an end to overdoses and pay tribute to the lives lost. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 136 people in the U.S. die from opioid overdoses each day.
Back to school at my mother's namesake: Audrey H. Lawson Middle School
The Eyewitness News anchor goes back to school and meets the principal and students of Audrey H. Lawson Middle School.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was like a dream’: Man falls through family’s skylight roof window in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY – One family is still trying to fathom the bizarre and scary situation that happened early Monday morning. A family in northwest Harris County came face to face with their intruder who fell through the skylight roof window. Kathy Walker, her daughter, Shanin Nunley, and son-in-law Rick...
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say
HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
Click2Houston.com
Long pickup lines for Harmony Schools creating traffic jams on busy road, parents say
There are three Harmony schools on one campus off the North Sam Houston Tollway and because they are charter, there are no busses which means every parent has to pick their kids up. And some say that’s no easy task. ”Every day, every day,” said one parent in line....
defendernetwork.com
Meet the former teacher behind Third Ward’s Cupcake Kitchen
Patricia Farooq, the owner of Cupcake Kitchen in Third Ward, is just one of many Black teachers who successfully transitioned out of the education sector and into entrepreneurship. Fifteen years ago, the former Houston Independent School District math and science teacher pivoted into a career in culinary arts as a...
fox26houston.com
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
Click2Houston.com
Cypress family wakes up to find stranger taking shower in daughter’s bathroom, Precinct 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A family was taken by surprise Tuesday after waking up in the wee hours of the morning to find a complete stranger allegedly taking a shower in their daughter’s bathroom. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:40...
KHOU
Beware of shady contractors: Woman says she lost $125,000 after her home burned down
HOUSTON — The next time you need to hire a contractor for a project, be sure you do your homework first. There are some shady ones out there who will be happy to take your money and disappear. Crystal Stewart learned that the hard way. She and her family...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Gorilla Sherman, age 2
Hi! I’m Gorilla. My friends call me Rilla for short. I’m from Ohio (go Buckeyes!) but now I live in Houston with my parents. Well, I guess I’ll start by sharing my life motto: “treats and snoozin’; snoozin’ and treats.” But life isn’t just about snacking and taking naps, it’s also about playing fetch and getting tummy pets. My mom says that if there was a fetch category in the Olympics, I’d be the top pick for team U.S.A. I can catch little-sized balls, slightly larger than little-sized balls; I can bounce balls off my nose like a dolphin; I can kick balls with my paws and nose; I can hide balls under furniture… Let’s just say, I’ve got skills. My best friends are my cousins, Nugget and Noodles, even though they are not as good at ball as I am. My grandpa, Tucker, is pretty cool too. He definitely can’t ball, but he outshines me in snoozin’, for sure.
"Completely devastated": Kingwood residents look back 5 years after Hurricane Harvey made landfall
While some who lived through it don't always want to be reminded, one resident said that people that the storm didn't touch "can't understand the grief and chaos of impact."
KHOU
Undetectable Disease: How ovarian cancer goes unnoticed
HOUSTON — Ovarian cancer — With ambiguous warning signs, it’s no wonder it holds the rank of the leading cause of female reproductive system cancer-related death. With expert guidance and intuition, the disease can be easier to spot before it’s too late. What are the warning...
Police searching for person that left gun unattended at park after child accidentally shoots himself
Authorities said one of several witnesses stayed along with the father of the child. Now, the search is on for the person who owns the unattended gun.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HPD: Missing Houston sisters found safe and reunited with family
HOUSTON — Two young girls who went missing Wednesday in northwest Harris County have been found safe, police said. The girls are sisters. Police said they have been reunited with their family. The oldest one went missing Tuesday night, the girls' mother told police. The youngest one went missing...
fox26houston.com
Terminally ill cancer patient marries his girlfriend to fulfill dying wish
HOUSTON - A Houston man who is terminally ill is receiving a dying wish. He’s now a newlywed after marrying the love of his life. Noah and Jade Lathrop say other than a complete healing, being able to get married is one of the greatest gifts they could have been given, but they had no idea they would spend their honeymoon with Noah taken to hospice shortly after their wedding.
