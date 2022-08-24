Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE
East Tennessee deputy wakes up from coma
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s deputy Luke Shoffner is awake. Luke has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck. The incident happened on August 1. At the time, Luke’s wife Nicole, who is also a...
Firefighters help deliver baby at a Knoxville home
Knoxville Firefighters responded to a run of the mill call that ended with them helping to deliver a baby.
atozsports.com
247Sports makes 2 extremely encouraging predictions for Tennessee Vols in 2022
247Sports recently made two predictions for the Tennessee Vols in 2022 that fans will find extremely encouraging. One of 22 “bold predictions” that 247Sports made this week for the 2022 college football season is that Tennessee will break two losing streaks this season. They have the Vols beating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
indherald.com
Scott County’s divorce rate is one of the highest in Tennessee
Married Scott Countians are getting divorced at a rate that is higher than almost any other county in Tennessee, according to data made available by the TN Dept. of Health. For the year 2020, the most recent for which statistics are available, there were 107 divorces that were finalized in Scott County. That’s a rate of 4.8 per 1,000 people, according to the Dept. of Health’s data. Only five of Tennessee’s 95 counties had higher divorce rates that year.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
Search continues for missing Tazewell man
Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in April 2022 in Tazewell, Tenn. according to police, who are now asking the public to help find him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
WYSH AM 1380
County unemployment data released
(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
Comments / 0