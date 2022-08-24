Married Scott Countians are getting divorced at a rate that is higher than almost any other county in Tennessee, according to data made available by the TN Dept. of Health. For the year 2020, the most recent for which statistics are available, there were 107 divorces that were finalized in Scott County. That’s a rate of 4.8 per 1,000 people, according to the Dept. of Health’s data. Only five of Tennessee’s 95 counties had higher divorce rates that year.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO