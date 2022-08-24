Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
