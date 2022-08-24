ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
Environmental advocates call Liss-Riordan ad ‘deceptive’

A group of prominent environmental advocates are urging Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor lawyer running to be the state’s next attorney general, to take down a campaign ad in which she touts her experience fighting climate change. The advocates called the ad, which was broadcast on TV this month,...
Labor attorney Liss-Riordan scores major endorsements in final days of heated primary for attorney general

As the Democratic primary for attorney general heats up in the final days before the Sept. 6 election, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan secured three prominent endorsements, raising the stakes in what is increasingly looking like a two-woman race. Liss-Riordan’s campaign announced Friday evening that Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle...
With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
Early Voting in Massachusetts Starts Saturday – What You Need To Know

The State Primary in Massachusetts is on September 6th, and there’s a lot you need to know. I’m going to break it down and make it as simple as possible. Some of the questions that people always have have to do with dates and deadlines. Others aren’t sure if they’re registered, and/or where they’re supposed to vote. Now that mail-in ballots are available, how does that work? And there’s always the question, what’s on my ballot? Early voting in Massachusetts starts Saturday. I’ll get to everything you need to know about that.
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
New Hampshire AG Arrests Small-Town Newspaper Publisher for Political Ads

New Hampshire’s attorney general announced on Thursday that the state had arrested the publisher of a local weekly newspaper in Londonderry earlier this week, alleging she illegally published political ads without properly disclosing them to be ads.Londonderry Times publisher Debra Paul, 62, was arrested Wednesday, according to State Attorney General John M. Formella, and was charged with six violations of the state’s misdemeanor laws on political advertisements. Paul, along with her husband, runs Nutfield Publishing, which publishes the Times and the Nutfield News/Tri-Town Times.In an affidavit, investigator Daniel Mederos wrote that in two different Londonderry Times issues spanning February and...
Farm Sues Rhode Island Over Water Supply Dispute

Legend’s Creek LLC, as well as Jon Restivo and Aden Mott (members of the LLC), filed a complaint against the State of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) alleging the defendants violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.
