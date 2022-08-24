ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair￼

Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Trust Index: Is Harris County defunding the police?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott claimed in a widely circulated news release that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others in the county administration were engaging in what amounted to illegally defunding Harris County’s various policing agencies. “The dangerous actions taken by Judge...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
getnews.info

Emergency dentist in Houston are now accepting walk in appointment

“Walk-In Dental ensures 24 hours emergency services in Houston for any dental issues.”. Walk In Dental provides emergency dentists in Houston for dental emergency care. Emergency Dental services are provided to individuals suffering from dental injuries. Walk in Dental is a 7 days emergency care at our Walk-In Dental Treatment...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Storm Surge Protection Moving Forward

It was an encouraging meeting as leaders from local, state, and federal levels gathered to on Wednesday to celebrate and discuss the passage of the Water Resources Development Act, which was a bipartisan bill passed by the US Senate along with a similar bill passed by the US House. Passage...
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Propositions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#West End Health Center
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston Food Bank receives $3.5 million grant to help feed community

HOUSTON (CW39) Food insecurity has increased a great deal in the Houston community. During the years of the pandemic, there was a huge up tic is people visiting the Houston Food Bank, who had never asked before. That means resources were stretched thin. But, now a large influx of money is coming to the Houston Food Bank, that will bring more food to those who need it.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Stronger Houston: The San Jose Clinic expands healthcare services in Fort Bend County after first providing emergency services in the aftermath of Harvey

ROSENBERG – The San Jose Clinic serves uninsured and underinsured patients in Houston. While the clinic has been around for 100 years, it didn’t come to Rosenberg until after Hurricane Harvey. In the days after the hurricane, San Jose Clinic staff realized people in the Rosenberg area had a lot of undiagnosed diseases and needed help with healthcare.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy