Football to Face Tennessee in 2026 and Iowa in 2028

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan football team can announce two future non-conference games with Tennessee in 2026 and Iowa in 2028. The first-ever meeting between the Broncos and the Volunteers is set for Sept. 19, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. The fourth all-time meeting between WMU and UI will take place on Sept. 16, 2028. Western Michigan leads the all-time series over the Hawkeyes, 2-1, with the previous meeting coming back in 2013.
Gymnastic Announces Don Houlton as Assistant Coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan gymnastics team and head coach Penny Jernigan have announced the hiring of Don Houlton to the position of assistant coach. Houlton joins the Broncos after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Central Michigan, where he coached Hannah Demers to a MAC Championship in the bars in 2021, also seeing her become a NCAA Nationals qualifier. Prior to that he was an assistant coach with IGI Gymnastics for eight years, helping many gymnasts move on to compete at the Division I level, including Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb, a NCAA All-Around, Floor and Vault champion. Along with other coaching stops he was also the owner, director and head coach at Nebraska Gold Gymnastics in Omaha for 15 years.
