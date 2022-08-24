KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan gymnastics team and head coach Penny Jernigan have announced the hiring of Don Houlton to the position of assistant coach. Houlton joins the Broncos after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Central Michigan, where he coached Hannah Demers to a MAC Championship in the bars in 2021, also seeing her become a NCAA Nationals qualifier. Prior to that he was an assistant coach with IGI Gymnastics for eight years, helping many gymnasts move on to compete at the Division I level, including Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb, a NCAA All-Around, Floor and Vault champion. Along with other coaching stops he was also the owner, director and head coach at Nebraska Gold Gymnastics in Omaha for 15 years.

